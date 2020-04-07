Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AS Infortar
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hanschmidt, Ain
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 06.04.2020
Venue: Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Pledging
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 92,971,063; Unit price: 0.616 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 92,971,063; Volume weighted average price: 0.616 EUR
Joonas Joost
Advisor to the Management Board
Head of Investor Relations
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee
Tallink Grupp
Tallinn, ESTONIA
