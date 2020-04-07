The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Norwegian Finans Holding ASA will be held on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at 5.00 PM. The AGM will be held electronically and physical attendance will not be possible. The notice and guidelines for online participation are available at the Company’s website:
https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations/GeneralMeeting
Contact person:
CFO Pål Svenkerud; +47 93403904
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
