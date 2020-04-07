The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Norwegian Finans Holding ASA will be held on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at 5.00 PM. The AGM will be held electronically and physical attendance will not be possible. The notice and guidelines for online participation are available at the Company’s website:

https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations/GeneralMeeting

Contact person:

CFO Pål Svenkerud; +47 93403904





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

We recommend all Norwegian investors to receive the notice to the Annual General Meeting and other VPS messages electronically:

To save the environment and costs for the companies in which you own shares, you can choose to receive notices and other information electronically instead of in the mail. Follow the steps below:

Login through your bank or with Bank ID at www.vps.no - Investor - Login Investor Services

Click on your name in the upper right

Select "Investor Information"

Press the blue edit button

Check that your email address is correct. You can change this yourself at the same time

Select YES to Electronic Company Announcements / Investor Announcement at all points

You will receive an e-mail stating that you have a message in investor services when VPS messages / summons are sent

Log in to the same location and retrieve the VPS message / notice in the Mailbox in the upper right

Registration, proxy or advance votes (for companies that have this) must be done in investor services under Corporate Actions - General Meeting

Contact your VPS account manager if you have any questions or problems setting up this





Attachment