TORONTO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Inc. is pleased to announce the formation of its global prostate oncology therapeutic advisory board.
The Board, comprised of leading global experts in scientific discovery and clinical leadership, will provide guidance, product input, and thought leadership on oncology trends and radiopharmaceutical development.
"We are very pleased with the exceptional composition of the new Global Advisory Board," stated Dr. Neil Fleshner, POINT Biopharma’s Chief Medical Officer. "I am honored to partner with these leading innovators to help guide POINT and bring our innovation into clinical settings this year.”
The POINT Biopharma Global Advisory Board members include:
Dr. Kim Chi, Advisory board chair adds, “I am looking forward to working on the development of POINT’s clinical program and bringing these innovative next generation products to my patients.”
About POINT Biopharma
POINT Biopharma is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company with a growing portfolio of best in class radiopharmaceutical assets. POINT is combining a seasoned management team with strategic partnerships in radio-isotope supply, manufacturing technology and novel direct to patient targeting to revolutionize radiopharmaceutical drug development and commercialization. Working closely with its scientific advisors, the Company anticipates commencement of its clinical trial programs in 2020.
For Investor or Media Inquiries:
Michael Gottlieb, CPA
michael.gottlieb@pointbiopharma.com
(647) 268-4160
www.pointbiopharma.com
POINT Biopharma
Mississauga, Ontario, CANADA
POINT Biopharma.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: