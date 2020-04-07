Selbyville, Delaware, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hemodialysis concentrates market size recorded a valuation of USD 2244.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to account a remuneration of USD 2805.2 million, at a CAGR of 3.2 per cent through 2026.

Based on the type segmentation, hemodialysis concentrates are bifurcated in acid concentrates and bicarbonate concentrates. Acid concentrates or A-concentrate are acidified concentrate amalgamation of salts which when diluted with dialysis water and bicarbonate concentrates produce fluid that is majorly used to carry out the dialysis process. A-concentrates may contain glucose, and are present in vivid forms of liquid, a dry powder, other high concentrated media, or a mixture of all these.

Some of the bicarbonate concentrates might contain sodium carbonate and hence are also known as sodium hydrogen carbonate. Sodium bicarbonate is concentrated in such a way that, when diluted with dialysis water and acid concentrate, it yields fluid for dialysis. These may be in various forms of liquid or dry powder. One of the prominent forms, dry sodium bicarbonate is brought to use in concentrate generators to create a concentrated solution of sodium bicarbonate which is used by dialysis machines to make dialysis fluid.

The worldwide hemodialysis concentrates industry is highly consolidated. Major manufacturers of these products are based in North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Well known market players include Fresenius Medical Care, B. Braun, Baxter, and Nipro. Fresenius Medical Care procured a business share of 24.73 per cent in 2017 and is hence considered to be a world leader in hemodialysis concentrates industry.

Based on type segmentation, the market is categorized into bicarbonate concentrates and acid concentrates. Applications of hemodialysis concentrates include dialysis center and home. The study further offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of global and local market players, trade regulations, value chain optimization, opportunities analysis, technological trends, product launches, and strategic market growth analysis.

The global hemodialysis concentrates market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, region, and competitive landscape:

Hemodialysis Concentrates Market Type Analysis (Revenue, 2015-2026, USD Million)

Acid Concentrates

Bicarbonate Concentrates

Hemodialysis Concentrates Market Application Analysis (Revenue, 2015-2026, USD Million)

Dialysis Center

Home

Hemodialysis Concentrates Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, 2015-2026, USD Million)

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

North America

U.S.

Canada

Hemodialysis Concentrates Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, 2015-2026, USD Million)

Fresenius Medical Care

Baxter

B. Braun

Rockwell Medical

Nipro

MEDIVATORS

Dialysis Medical Solutions

Unipharm JSC

Nikkiso

Renacon Pharma

Surni Group

Weigao Group

BIOLIGHT

Ziweishan

United Jieran

Sichuang

Sanxin

Shenyouda

Evertrust

Taishikang

