Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dermatology Partnering 2014-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an understanding and access to the dermatology partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.

In-depth understanding of dermatology deal trends since 2014

Access dermatology deal headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Research hundreds of actual contracts between dermatology partner companies

Comprehensive access to over 750 links to actual dermatology deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Indepth review of dermatology deals entered into by the top 25 most active dealmakers

Benchmark the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Identify key terms under which companies partner dermatology opportunities

Uncover companies actively partnering dermatology opportunities

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive dermatology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Dermatology deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Dermatology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of dermatology dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.

provides an introduction to the report. Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in dermatology dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.

provides an overview of the trends in dermatology dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication. Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.

includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates. Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading dermatology deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active dermatology dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

provides a review of the leading dermatology deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active dermatology dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract. Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to dermatology deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

provides comprehensive access to dermatology deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand. Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all dermatology partnering deals by specific dermatology target announced since 2014. The chapter is organized by specific dermatology therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all dermatology partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in dermatology partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of dermatology technologies and products.



The report includes deals for the following indications: Acne, Actinic keratosis, Angioedema, Burns, Cellulitis, Cosmetics, Dermatitis, Diabetic foot ulcer, Eczema, Hair disorders, Alopecia, Impetigo, Itching, Nail disorders, Psoriasis, Rosacea, Scabies, Sun damage, Rash, Scar, Venous ulcer, Verruca, Wound healing, Wrinkles, plus other dermatology indications.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

