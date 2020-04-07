Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hearing Aids Market 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has predicted the global market for hearing aids to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period 2020-2028. The rising demand for hearing aids in emerging economies is driving the growth of this market. The geriatric population forms a huge consumer base for these products, as one's hearing ability tends to decline with age. Besides, technological advancements in this field are aiding the market growth.



Also, lithium-ion batteries are increasingly being incorporated in hearing aid devices, which is expected to open up substantial growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing incidence of hearing loss indicates that the large need for the development of these devices. The market growth is, however, being hindered due to the low awareness & adoption of hearing aids and the high costs associated with these devices. Besides, the lack of reimbursement provided for these devices affects the buyers' decision, which is creating challenges for market growth.



The global hearing aids market covers the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.



The Europe market is estimated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, accounting for the largest share of the overall market by 2028. The healthcare industry is the primary end-user of this market. The market for hearing aids in Europe is expected to showcase a positive growth trend owing to the supportive programs by the government raise awareness about hearing loss and minimize the intensity of this condition. The government in this region also provides reimbursement facilities to those buying these devices. Further, advancements in technology will also provide a major boost to the European market for hearing aids over the projected period.



The renowned players in this market include Microson, Amplifon, Starkey, Siemens AG, Sonova, Med-El, Audina Hearing Instruments Inc, Demant A/S, Cochlear Ltd, Horentek, SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC, Rion Co Ltd, Zounds Hearing, Arphi Electronics Pvt Ltd, and GN Store Nord A/S.



GN Store Nord A/S provides smart audio solutions. The company is engaged in manufacturing headsets, hearing instruments, and audiological diagnostics equipment. GN's intelligent & innovative audio solutions are marketed by brands like Interton, Jabra ReSound in more than 100 countries across the globe. Founded in 1869, the company, today, employs more than 10,000 employees over the world. GN Store Nord has operations in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America. In 2017, the company generated revenues worth $1.49 billion.



