According to the publisher, the global transaction monitoring software market would display a positive market trend over the forecast period of 2020-2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.25%.



The rise in digitalized payment transactions, efforts to mitigate money laundering & manage KYC compliance, and the use of advance analytics to identify high-risk activities are helping to augment the growth of this market. The dearth of skilled professionals and the enhanced risk of security breaches, however, restrain the growth of this market.



The integration of Big Data, AI & ML in transaction monitoring processes and the enhanced deployment of TMS systems by small & medium-sized enterprises create opportunities for market growth. Besides, the difficulties encountered in managing cross-border and multi-jurisdictional AML-compliance are creating hurdles for market growth.



Latin America, Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa form the global market for transaction monitoring software.



North America is the leading regional market, holding the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The rising need to manage KYC compliance and bring money laundering & CTF activities under control are fueling the growth of the North American market. The region is a financial hub, having the presence of several banks & financial institutions; therefore, a rise in cases of money laundering, transaction frauds, and several other financial thefts is being witnessed. Furthermore, US-based organizations are increasingly taking efforts to minimize financial frauds, which is driving the growth in this market.



The top companies that have been studied in the transaction monitoring software market are Nice Ltd, Software AG, Fiserv Inc, SAS Institute Inc, Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc, FIS, InfrasoftTech, Thomson Reuters, BAE Systems, Fair Isaac Corporation, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, ACI Worldwide Inc, Oracle, Experian plc, and ComplyAdvantage.



Oracle is a US-based MNC specializing in computer technology. It has three distinct business verticals: hardware, software, and services. Its major software solutions include oracle blockchain platform, customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply chain management (SCM), enterprise performance management (EPM), business analytics and project portfolio management (PPM). The company is present across North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Transaction Monitoring Software Market - Summar



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. North America Leads The Market With Highest Market Share

2.2.2. The Cloud is The Fastest-Growing Amongst Deployment Mode

2.2.3. Bfsi Leads Amongst Industrial Verticals

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Increase in Digitalized Payment Transactions

2.6.2. Mitigation of Money Laundering and to Manage Kyc Compliance/Ctf Activities

2.6.3. Use of Advanced Analytics to Identify High-Risk Activities

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Lack of Skilled Professionals

2.7.2. Increasing Risk of Security Breaches

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Integration of Big Data, Machine Learning and Ai in Transaction Monitoring

2.8.2. Increasing Deployment of Transaction Monitoring Systems by Smes

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Difficulties in Managing Cross-Border and Multi-Jurisdictional Aml-Compliance



3. Global Transaction Monitoring Software Market Outlook - by Component

3.1. Solution

3.2. Service



4. Global Transaction Monitoring Software Market Outlook - by Deployment Mode

4.1. On-Premise

4.2. Cloud



5. Global Transaction Monitoring Software Market Outlook - by Enterprise Size

5.1. Large Enterprises

5.2. Small and Medium Enterprises



6. Global Transaction Monitoring Software Market Outlook - by Application

6.1. Anti-Money Laundering

6.2. Customer Identity Management

6.3. Fraud Detection & Prevention

6.4. Compliance Management



7. Global Transaction Monitoring Software Market Outlook - by Industrial Vertical

7.1. Bfsi

7.2. Government & Defense

7.3. Retail & Ecommerce

7.4. It & Telecom

7.5. Healthcare

7.6. Energy & Utilities

7.7. Manufacturing

7.8. Others



8. Global Transaction Monitoring Software Market - Regional Outlook

8.1. North America

8.1.1. Market by Component

8.1.2. Market by Deployment Mode

8.1.3. Market by Enterprise Size

8.1.4. Market by Application

8.1.5. Market by Industrial Vertical

8.1.6. Country Analysis

8.1.6.1. United States

8.1.6.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Market by Component

8.2.2. Market by Deployment Mode

8.2.3. Market by Enterprise Size

8.2.4. Market by Application

8.2.5. Market by Industrial Vertical

8.2.6. Country Analysis

8.2.6.1. United Kingdom

8.2.6.2. Germany

8.2.6.3. France

8.2.6.4. Spain

8.2.6.5. Italy

8.2.6.6. Russia

8.2.6.7. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Market by Component

8.3.2. Market by Deployment Mode

8.3.3. Market by Enterprise Size

8.3.4. Market by Application

8.3.5. Market by Industrial Vertical

8.3.6. Country Analysis

8.3.6.1. China

8.3.6.2. Japan

8.3.6.3. India

8.3.6.4. South Korea

8.3.6.5. Asean Countries

8.3.6.6. Australia & New Zealand

8.3.6.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4. Latin America

8.4.1. Market by Component

8.4.2. Market by Deployment Mode

8.4.3. Market by Enterprise Size

8.4.4. Market by Application

8.4.5. Market by Industrial Vertical

8.4.6. Country Analysis

8.4.6.1. Brazil

8.4.6.2. Mexico

8.4.6.3. Rest of Latin America

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Market by Component

8.5.2. Market by Deployment Mode

8.5.3. Market by Enterprise Size

8.5.4. Market by Application

8.5.5. Market by Industrial Vertical

8.5.6. Country Analysis

8.5.6.1. United Arab Emirates

8.5.6.2. Turkey

8.5.6.3. Saudi Arabia

8.5.6.4. South Africa

8.5.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Aci Worldwide Inc

9.2. Bae Systems

9.3. Fair Isaac Corporation

9.4. Fiserv Inc

9.5. Fis

9.6. Nice Ltd

9.7. Oracle

9.8. Sas Institute Inc

9.9. Software Ag

9.10. Thomson Reuters

9.11. Infrasofttech

9.12. Experian Plc

9.13. Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc

9.14. Complyadvantage

9.15. DOW Jones Risk & Compliance



10. Methodology & Scope



