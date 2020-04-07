Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amorphous Polyalphaolefin (APAO): Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rise in the pandemic - coronavirus - has currently halted the progress and impacting the economies across the world. With the measures taken by the various governments across the world to Lockdown their respective countries, especially the effected cities to contain the spread of the virus. It is estimated that the governments are taking necessary precautions to contain the economic slowdown. So, the report does not consider the impact, as it was not yet controlled and can be defined.
The global APAO market has significant scope due to APAO's wide range of applications and versatility in varied domains such as the automotive, packaging and personal care sectors, among others. This report has been segmented by type, end-users, application, and geography. The major geographies covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW). Furthermore, a country-specific breakdown of the APAO market is also included in the report. Countries were included mainly based on the total revenue generated. The major countries included in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, Korea and India. Sales data for the global and regional markets were corroborated for the present, and forecast values were determined by statistical analysis.
Moreover, the contributions from global giants such as BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., Dow Chemical, DuPont, Evonik Industries AG and Huntsman Corp. to the APAO market will create significant scope in the market. Various strategies such as product launches, research and development (R&D), partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the emergence of new players will keep the APAO market dynamic. New technology and hygienic applications with higher strength, versatility, and flexibility will boost the demand of APAO-based adhesives in automobile, building and construction, packaging and bookbinding.
Estimated values used are based on market players' total revenues; forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation. Annual reports and forward-looking statements of APAO market players, annual sales of market players and the average cost of APAO were considered in the estimates for the market. Many APAO market players, as well as manufacturers, are profiled in the report for a better understanding of the market.
The report on the APAO market provides a market overview, assesses application markets, provides an end-user analysis and evaluates the APAO market by type, application, end-user and geography. The major company profiles include a detailed introduction, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also includes regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections and market share.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
5 Market Breakdown by Method
6 Market Breakdown by Application
7 Market Breakdown by Region
8 Competitive Landscape
9 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/arc7jb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: