Chronic low back pain (CLBP) is defined as pain that persists for 12 weeks or longer, even after an initial injury or underlying cause of acute low back pain. Low back pain is very common and at one point everyone must have faced this problem. Lower back pain that is long-term (for more than 3 months) is called chronic low back pain, this condition might originate from an injury, disease, or stress on different structures of the body, and pain may vary significantly and maybe felt as bone pain, nerve pain, or muscle pain.



The intensity of the pain also ranges from mild to severe. CLBP is the second leading cause of disability worldwide being major welfare and economic problem. The prevalence of CLBP in adults has increased significantly in the last decade and is continuously increasing vividly in the aging population. This condition affects men and women in all ethnic groups equally. This disease also leads to stress, depression, and anxiety. CLBP affects physically and psychologically and creates a significant amount of economic burden due to loss of function, loss of work productivity, treatment costs, and disability payments.



The probable causes of CLBP are the curve of the spine, such as scoliosis or kyphosis, medical problems (fibromyalgia or rheumatoid arthritis), and piriformis syndrome (a pain disorder involving a muscle in the buttocks called the piriformis muscle). Many people with CLBP have arthritis or tear of the spine due to heavy exercise, herniated disk, or due to surgery. A herniated disc is the part of the spinal disk pushed onto the nearby nerve. Usually, these disks provide space and cushion in the spine and the loss of movement can be seen as overtime if these disks dry out and become thinner and brittle. Spinal Stenosis is the condition that arises if the spaces between the spinal nerves and spinal cord become more narrowed.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Market Overview at a Glance

2.1 Market (%) Distribution of CLBP in 2017

2.2 Market (%) Distribution of CLBP in 2030



3 Executive Summary



4 SWOT Analysis



5 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP): Disease Background and Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Signs and Symptoms

5.3 Causes and Risk Factors

5.4 Genetics of Chronic Lower Back Pain

5.5 Pathophysiology

5.5.1 Degenerative Cascade

5.5.2 Mechanistic factors involved behind the cause of CLBP

5.5.3 Neuroplasticity and central sensitization

5.5.4 Connective tissue remodeling in CLBP

5.5.5 Effect of connective tissue pathology on sensory afferent modulation

5.5.6 CLBP and Connective Tissue Remodeling

5.5.7 Pathophysiological model

5.6 Type of pain

5.6.1 Diskogenic pain

5.6.2 Lumbar spinal stenosis

5.6.3 Sacroiliac pain

5.6.4 Facet-joint pain

5.6.5 Radicular pain

5.6.6 Muscular pain

5.7 Diagnosis

5.7.1 Clinical History

5.7.2 Physical Examination

5.7.3 Imaging Guidelines

5.7.4 Assessment of Pain



6 Epidemiology Methodology



7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

7.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

7.4. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

7.5. Age - Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

7.6. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM



8 United States Epidemiology



9 EU5 Epidemiology



10 Japan Epidemiology



11 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

11.1. Non-pharmacological treatments

11.2. Pharmacologic Treatments

11.2.1. Non-opioids Analgesics

11.2.2. Opioid Analgesics

11.2.3. Tramadol W

11.2.4. Antidepressants

11.2.5. Muscle relaxants

11.3. Treatment Algorithm



12 Proposed Guidelines for Chronic Lower Back Pain

12.1. NICE Guidelines

12.1.1. Recommendation

12.2. Center of disease control and prevention (CDC) Guidelines

12.2.1. Recommendations

12.3. American College of Physicians (ACP) Guidelines

12.3.1. Recommendations:



13 Unmet Needs



14 Marketed Products

14.1. Cymbalta (Duloxetine): Eli Lilly and Company

14.2. Xtampza: Collegium Pharmaceutical

14.3. Butrans (buprenorphine): Purdue Pharma

14.4. Belbuca: BioDelivery Sciences International



15 Emerging Therapies

15.1. Key Cross Competition

15.2. NKTR-181: Nektar Therapeutics

15.3. Tanezumab: Eli Lilly/Pfizer

15.4. Fasinumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/ Teva Pharmaceuticals

15.5. MPC-06-ID (Rexlemestrocel-L): Mesoblast

15.6. CAM2038: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus

15.7. Egalet-002: Egalet Corporation

15.8. ALLOD-2: Allodynic Therapeutics

15.9. Clonidine Micropellets (STX-051): Sollis Therapeutics

15.10. GRT6005: Grnenthal GmbH

15.11. AB001: Frontier Biotechnologies

15.12. ASP7962: Astellas Pharma Europe B.V.

15.13. AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate): Axsome Therapeutics

15.14. YH14618: Yuhan Corporation

15.15. IDCT: DiscGenics

15.16. SP-102: Semnur Pharmaceuticals

15.17. SX600: SpineThera



16 Market Forecast Methodology



17 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP): 7MM Market Analysis

17.1. Key Findings

17.2. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain in 7MM

17.3. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain by Therapies in the 7MM

17.4. Opioid Epidemic across the 7MM Countries



18 Conjoint Analysis



19 United States: Market Outlook



20 EU-5 countries: Market Outlook



21 Japan Market Outlook



22 Case Reports



Companies Mentioned



Eli Lilly and Company

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Purdue Pharma

BioDelivery Sciences International

Eli Lilly/Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/ Teva Pharmaceuticals

Mesoblast



