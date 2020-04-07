Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic lower back pain (CLBP), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic lower back pain (CLBP) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Chronic lower back pain (CLBP) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Chronic lower back pain (CLBP) market size from 2017 to 2030. The Report also covers current Chronic lower back pain (CLBP) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Chronic low back pain (CLBP) is defined as pain that persists for 12 weeks or longer, even after an initial injury or underlying cause of acute low back pain. Low back pain is very common and at one point everyone must have faced this problem. Lower back pain that is long-term (for more than 3 months) is called chronic low back pain, this condition might originate from an injury, disease, or stress on different structures of the body, and pain may vary significantly and maybe felt as bone pain, nerve pain, or muscle pain.
The intensity of the pain also ranges from mild to severe. CLBP is the second leading cause of disability worldwide being major welfare and economic problem. The prevalence of CLBP in adults has increased significantly in the last decade and is continuously increasing vividly in the aging population. This condition affects men and women in all ethnic groups equally. This disease also leads to stress, depression, and anxiety. CLBP affects physically and psychologically and creates a significant amount of economic burden due to loss of function, loss of work productivity, treatment costs, and disability payments.
The probable causes of CLBP are the curve of the spine, such as scoliosis or kyphosis, medical problems (fibromyalgia or rheumatoid arthritis), and piriformis syndrome (a pain disorder involving a muscle in the buttocks called the piriformis muscle). Many people with CLBP have arthritis or tear of the spine due to heavy exercise, herniated disk, or due to surgery. A herniated disc is the part of the spinal disk pushed onto the nearby nerve. Usually, these disks provide space and cushion in the spine and the loss of movement can be seen as overtime if these disks dry out and become thinner and brittle. Spinal Stenosis is the condition that arises if the spaces between the spinal nerves and spinal cord become more narrowed.
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Insights
2 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Market Overview at a Glance
2.1 Market (%) Distribution of CLBP in 2017
2.2 Market (%) Distribution of CLBP in 2030
3 Executive Summary
4 SWOT Analysis
5 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP): Disease Background and Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Signs and Symptoms
5.3 Causes and Risk Factors
5.4 Genetics of Chronic Lower Back Pain
5.5 Pathophysiology
5.5.1 Degenerative Cascade
5.5.2 Mechanistic factors involved behind the cause of CLBP
5.5.3 Neuroplasticity and central sensitization
5.5.4 Connective tissue remodeling in CLBP
5.5.5 Effect of connective tissue pathology on sensory afferent modulation
5.5.6 CLBP and Connective Tissue Remodeling
5.5.7 Pathophysiological model
5.6 Type of pain
5.6.1 Diskogenic pain
5.6.2 Lumbar spinal stenosis
5.6.3 Sacroiliac pain
5.6.4 Facet-joint pain
5.6.5 Radicular pain
5.6.6 Muscular pain
5.7 Diagnosis
5.7.1 Clinical History
5.7.2 Physical Examination
5.7.3 Imaging Guidelines
5.7.4 Assessment of Pain
6 Epidemiology Methodology
7 Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM
7.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM
7.4. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM
7.5. Age - Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM
7.6. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM
8 United States Epidemiology
9 EU5 Epidemiology
10 Japan Epidemiology
11 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
11.1. Non-pharmacological treatments
11.2. Pharmacologic Treatments
11.2.1. Non-opioids Analgesics
11.2.2. Opioid Analgesics
11.2.3. Tramadol W
11.2.4. Antidepressants
11.2.5. Muscle relaxants
11.3. Treatment Algorithm
12 Proposed Guidelines for Chronic Lower Back Pain
12.1. NICE Guidelines
12.1.1. Recommendation
12.2. Center of disease control and prevention (CDC) Guidelines
12.2.1. Recommendations
12.3. American College of Physicians (ACP) Guidelines
12.3.1. Recommendations:
13 Unmet Needs
14 Marketed Products
14.1. Cymbalta (Duloxetine): Eli Lilly and Company
14.2. Xtampza: Collegium Pharmaceutical
14.3. Butrans (buprenorphine): Purdue Pharma
14.4. Belbuca: BioDelivery Sciences International
15 Emerging Therapies
15.1. Key Cross Competition
15.2. NKTR-181: Nektar Therapeutics
15.3. Tanezumab: Eli Lilly/Pfizer
15.4. Fasinumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/ Teva Pharmaceuticals
15.5. MPC-06-ID (Rexlemestrocel-L): Mesoblast
15.6. CAM2038: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus
15.7. Egalet-002: Egalet Corporation
15.8. ALLOD-2: Allodynic Therapeutics
15.9. Clonidine Micropellets (STX-051): Sollis Therapeutics
15.10. GRT6005: Grnenthal GmbH
15.11. AB001: Frontier Biotechnologies
15.12. ASP7962: Astellas Pharma Europe B.V.
15.13. AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate): Axsome Therapeutics
15.14. YH14618: Yuhan Corporation
15.15. IDCT: DiscGenics
15.16. SP-102: Semnur Pharmaceuticals
15.17. SX600: SpineThera
16 Market Forecast Methodology
17 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP): 7MM Market Analysis
17.1. Key Findings
17.2. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain in 7MM
17.3. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain by Therapies in the 7MM
17.4. Opioid Epidemic across the 7MM Countries
18 Conjoint Analysis
19 United States: Market Outlook
20 EU-5 countries: Market Outlook
21 Japan Market Outlook
22 Case Reports
