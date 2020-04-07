Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma - Market Insights and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CAR T-Cell Therapy use for Multiple Myeloma as well as the CAR T-Cell Therapy market trends for Multiple Myeloma in the 6MM i.e., United States and EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom).



The Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, CAR T-Cell Therapy market share of the various CAR T-Cell Therapies for Multiple Myeloma, the individual therapies, current and forecasted Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Multiple Myeloma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Multiple Myeloma, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma treatment in the 6MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 6MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the Size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence CAR T-Cell Therapy R&D activities for Multiple Myeloma. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma. Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel CAR T-Cell Therapies for Multiple Myeloma

The in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Key Questions



Market Insights:

What was the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy Market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

What would be the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy total market Size as well as market Size by therapies across the 6MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 6MM and which country will have the largest Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market Size during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR, the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market is expected to grow in 6MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market outlook across the 6MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market growth till 2030 and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?

How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and a subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies:

What are the current options for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma along with the approved therapy?

What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma in USA and Europe?

What are the Multiple Myeloma marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety and efficacy etc.?

How many companies are developing CAR T-Cell Therapy for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma?

How many CAR T-Cell Therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma?

How many emerging CAR T-Cell Therapies are in mid stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the CAR T-Cell Therapy for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging CAR T-Cell Therapies for Multiple Myeloma?

What are the global historical and forecasted market of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma?

Reasons to Buy

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market

To understand the future market competition in the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma in US and Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom).

Identification of strong upcoming players in market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market

To understand the future market competition in the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Executive Summary



3 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Overview at a Glance

3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of CAR T-Cell Therapy for MM in 2030



4 CAR T-Cell Therapy Background and Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 CARs Generations

4.1.2 Genetic Engineering of T-Cells

4.1.3 How CAR T-Cell Therapy Works

4.2 The promise of CAR T-cell targeting B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) in multiple myeloma

4.3 Current challenges in CAR T

4.3.1 Therapeutic side effects

4.3.2 CAR T-cells lack of success

4.4 CAR T-cell therapy: Route to reimbursement

4.5 Unmet needs



5 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma (MM): 6 Major Market Analysis

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Market Size of CAR T-Cell Therapy in 6MM

5.2.1 Market Size of CAR T-Cell Therapy by Therapies



6 Market Outlook



7 Emerging Drug Profiles for Multiple Myeloma

7.1 bb2121: Celgene Corporation

7.1.1 Product Description

7.1.2 Research and Development

7.1.3 Product Development Activities

7.2 JNJ-68284528 (LCAR-B38M): Janssen Research & Development

7.2.1 Product Description

7.2.2 Research and Development

7.2.3 Product Development Activities

7.3 P-BCMA-101: Poseida Therapeutics

7.3.1 Product Description:

7.3.2 Research and Development

7.3.3 Product Development Activities

7.4 CAR-CD44v6: MolMed S.p.A.

7.4.1 Product Description

7.4.2 Research and Development

7.4.3 Product Development Activities

7.5 JCARH125 (Orvacabtagene autoleucel): Celgene Corporation

7.5.1 Product Description

7.5.2 Research and Development

7.5.3 Product Development Activities

7.6 Descartes-08: Cartesian Therapeutics

7.6.1 Product Description

7.6.2 Research and Development

7.7 CT053 : CARsgen Therapeutics)

7.7.1 Product Description

7.7.2 Research and Development

7.7.3 Product Development Activities



Companies Mentioned



Bluebird bio/Celgene

Janssen Research & Development

Poseida Therapeutics

MolMed S.p.A.

Celgene Corporation

Cartesian Therapeutics

CARsgen Therapeutics

Precision BioSciences



