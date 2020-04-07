Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of PAH's in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.



Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) - Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a rare, chronic, and progressive form of Pulmonary Hypertension which is characterized by the elevated pulmonary arterial pressure (PAP) and pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) in blood vessels carrying the blood from the right side of the heart through lungs. It occurs due to the tightening and stiffening of the small pulmonary arteries leading to the right ventricular dysfunction and vessel obstruction.



The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market report gives the thorough understanding of the PAH by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension in the US, Europe and Japan.



Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology



The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (total prevalent population of PAH, subtype-specific population of PAH and gender-specific PAH diagnosed pool) scenario of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2030.



According to the publisher, the total number of prevalent cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in 7MM was found to be 70,774, in the year 2017.



Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drug Chapters



This segment of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



The therapeutic market of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension is driven by the use of endothelin receptor antagonists, prostanoids, and phosphodiesterase inhibitors for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Among these therapeutics endothelin receptor antagonists are most widely used for the treatment of PAH. Letairis\Volibris (GlaxoSmithKline plc\Gilead Science), Opsumit (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd), and Tracleer (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd) are mostly recommended endothelin receptor antagonists being used for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. These antagonists act by relaxing blood vessels and inhibiting proliferation and remodeling of blood vessels.



Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Outlook



The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the publisher, the market of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension in 7MM was found to be USD 4.6 Billion in 2017, and is expected to increase during the course of the study period (2017-2030). Among the 7MM, the United States accounts for the largest market size of PAH, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.



Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2030. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension



3. SWOT Analysis for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension



4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in 2017

4.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in 2030



5. Disease Background and Overview: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Signs and Symptoms

5.3. Classification of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.3.1. WHO classification

5.3.2. Functional Classification of PAH

5.4. Etiology

5.5. Risk factors

5.6. Pathophysiology

5.7. Diagnosis

5.7.1. Diagnostic Guidelines: European Guidelines of PAH



6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Population and Forecast Parameters

6.3. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension [PAH]



7. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

7.1. The United States

7.1.1. Total Prevalent Patient Population of PAH in the United States

7.1.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of PAH in the United States

7.1.3. Gender specific Prevalence of PAH in the United States

7.2. Germany

7.2.1. Total Prevalent Patient Population of PAH in Germany

7.2.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of PAH in Germany

7.2.3. Gender specific Prevalence of PAH in Germany

7.3. France

7.3.1. Total Prevalent Patient Population of PAH in France

7.3.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of PAH in France

7.3.3. Gender specific Prevalence of PAH in France

7.4. Italy

7.4.1. Total Prevalent Patient Population of PAH in Italy

7.4.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of PAH in Italy

7.4.3. Gender specific Prevalence of PAH in Italy

7.5. Spain

7.5.1. Total Prevalent Patient Population of PAH in Spain

7.5.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of PAH in Spain

7.5.3. Gender specific Prevalence of PAH in Spain

7.6. The United Kingdom

7.6.1. Total Prevalent Patient Population of PAH in the UK

7.6.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of PAH in the UK

7.6.3. Gender specific Prevalence of PAH in the United Kingdom

7.7. Japan

7.7.1. Total Prevalent Patient Population of PAH in Japan

7.7.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of PAH in Japan

7.7.3. Gender specific Prevalence of PAH in Japan



8. Treatment Algorithm

8.1. Current Treatment Practices

8.2. Treatment Guidelines

8.2.1. CHEST Guidelines [The United States]

8.2.2. European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and of the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Guidelines



9. Unmet Needs



10. Case Studies

10.1. A Rare Case of Drug Induced PAH

10.2. A Case Report of Unconventional Delivery of Inhaled NO



11. Organizations related with PAH



12. Marketed Drugs

12.1. Approval and Market Presence



13. Marketed Drugs by Companies

13.1. United Therapeutics Corporation

13.2. Johnson & Johnson

13.3. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals/Gilead Sciences Inc.

13.4. Bayer AG

13.5. Pfizer



14. Safety and Efficacy of Marketed Drugs



15. Emerging Therapies

15.1. Emerging Drugs Analysis

15.2. Aurora-GT: United Therapeutics

15.2.1. Other Developmental Activities

15.2.2. Clinical Development

15.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

15.3. Ralinepag: United Therapeutics

15.3.1. Other Developmental Activities

15.3.2. Clinical Development

15.3.3. Safety and Efficacy

15.4. Liquidia Technologies

15.4.1. Other Developmental Activities

15.4.2. Clinical Development

15.4.3. Safety and Efficacy

15.5. Bardoxolone Methyl: Reata Pharmaceuticals

15.5.1. Other Developmental Activities

15.5.2. Clinical Development

15.5.3. Safety and Efficacy

15.6. Rodatristat Ethyl: Altavant Sciences

15.6.1. Other Development Activities

15.6.2. Clinical Development

15.6.3. Safety and Efficacy

15.7. Sotatercept: Acceleron Pharma

15.7.1. Other Developmental Activities

15.7.2. Clinical Development

15.7.3. Safety and Efficacy

15.8. PB1064: PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

15.8.1. Other Developmental Activities

15.8.2. Clinical Development

15.8.3. Safety and Efficacy

15.9. CXA-10: Complexa

15.9.1. Other Developmental Activities

15.9.2. Clinical Development

15.9.3. Safety and Efficacy



16. Other Promising Candidates

16.1. Inhaled Nitric Oxide: Bellerophon Pulse Technologies

16.1.1. Other Developmental Activities

16.1.2. Clinical Development

16.1.3. Safety and Efficacy

16.2. RT234: Respira Therapeutics

16.2.1. Other Developmental Activities

16.2.2. Clinical Development

16.2.3. Safety and Efficacy



17. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH): 7 Major Market Analysis

17.1. Key Findings

17.2. Total Market Size of PAH in 7MM

17.3. Market Outlook: 7MM



18. United States

18.1. Total Market size of PAH

18.2. PAH Market Size by Therapies



19. EU5 Countries

19.1. Germany

19.1.1. Total Market size of PAH

19.1.2. PAH Market Size by Therapies

19.2. France

19.2.1. Total Market size of PAH

19.2.2. PAH Market Size by Therapies

19.3. Italy

19.3.1. Total Market size of PAH

19.3.2. PAH Market Size by Therapies

19.4. Spain

19.4.1. Total Market size of PAH

19.4.2. PAH Market Size by Therapies

19.5. United Kingdom

19.5.1. Total Market size of PAH

19.5.2. PAH Market Size by Therapies



20. Japan

20.1. Total Market size of PAH

20.2. PAH Market Size by Therapies



21. Market Drivers



22. Market Barriers



