Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2020-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report, an industry best-seller since 2010, is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. pet industry. The report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the full spectrum of the market, including pet food, veterinary services, non-food pet supplies, and non-medical pet services (grooming, boarding, training, pet insurance).



It forecasts market size and growth for each category (2019-2024), examines new product activity, surveys retail channel trends including cross-channel shopping vs. shopper loyalty, and analyzes trends and shifts in the needs of today's pet parents. The report tabulates pet product sales channel by channel and projects channel shares through 2024, taking into full account the accelerated swing toward online purchasing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and presenting before-and-after market projections by retail product or service sector.



The information contained in the report was obtained from primary and secondary research. Primary research includes national online consumer polls of U.S. adult pet owners (age 18+) conducted on an ongoing basis by the publisher, to measure purchasing patterns and attitudes regarding pet products and services. With sample sizes of approximately 1,000 or 2,000 pet owners, these surveys are based on national online research panels that are census representative on the primary demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, and household income. The most recent survey incorporated into this report was conducted in February/March 2020.



The pet industry stands out as famously recession-resistant, coming through 9/11 and the Great Recession of 2008 relatively unscathed. Moreover, all four of the pet industry product and service sectors - pet food & treats, non-food pet supplies, veterinary services, and non-medical pet services - come into the crisis on a firm footing.



Perhaps the timeliest edition of the publisher's annual U.S. Pet Market Outlook ever, this report focuses on the current and expected impact of the coronavirus pandemic across all areas of the market, projecting future retail sales and trends in light of the coronavirus crisis.

Among the key predictions:



A further surge in online shopping for pet products, as pet owners flock to the Internet for home delivery or curbside/parking lot pickup from brick-and-mortar pet stores and veterinarians.

A sharp uptick in adoption of and reliance on veterinary telehealth services such as those offered by GuardianVets, PetCoach, and TeleVet.

A private-label surge as cash-strapped pet owners facing months if not years of economic uncertainty, and a demand-driven uptick in store-brand production.

A silver lining of increased dog and cat ownership among households eager for the emotional support and physical comfort pets provide in this stay-at-home era.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Scope & Methodology

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

Market Sizing, Shares, and Trends

Look Back at 2019

Total Pet Industry Sales Will Decline Sharply in 2020 But Begin Recovery in 2021

Sales Projections by Sector

Historical and Projected Market Share Shifts by Product or Service Classification

Market Shares by Animal Type

Share of Pet Product Sales by Channel

Historical and Projected Channel Share Shifts

Share of Non-Veterinary Services Sales by Type

Housing Trends and Market Potential

Pet Adoption Continues to Supplant Livestock Sales

Smaller Dogs Remain Big

Aging Pet Population

Pet Overweight/Obesity

Pet Tech Products Post Double-Digit Growth

E-Commerce in Context

Chewy Ahead in Sales, Amazon in Percent of Online Pet Product Shoppers

e-Commerce Competition and Channel Loyalty

56% of Households Keep Pets

The Decade of the Dog

Dog Owners at 73% of Overall Pet Households

Market Opportunities

Opportunities Despite the Coronavirus Pandemic

Pets as Family as Pet Population Driver

E-commerce

Veterinary Telemedicine and Back-Office Systems

Private Label

Lower Cost Pet Healthcare

The Veterinary Sector

Pet Tech

Pet Medications

CBD

Pet Food: Rethinking Superpremium

DCM Controversy Spurs Interest in Grain-Free Pet Food Alternatives Including Grain-Inclusive and Limited Ingredient Recipes

Science-Based and Veterinary Diets

Subscription-Based Products and Services

Focus on Felines

Cause Marketing, Sustainability, Animal Welfare

"Pet Effect" as Pet Population Driver

Lower-Income Households

2. Foreword: Assessing Coronavirus Pandemic Impacts on the Pet Industry

Introduction: Coronavirus Impacts as the New Normal

The Great Recession as Context

Pet Ownership Rates in Wake of Great Recession

Pet Spending Is "Sticky"

Non-Medical Pet Care to Suffer Sharpest Hit

Boost to Veterinary Telehealth

Supply Chain Shortages

Short-Term Bump for Consumables

Private Label Opportunities

Doubling Down on Online Shopping

3. Market Trends

Chapter Highlights

Market Performance

Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

Looking Back at 2014-2019

Growth in the Age of E-Commerce and IT

Pet Product and Servicing Spending Per Pet-Owning Household

Looking Forward to 2024

Sharp Decline in 2020, But Recovery Beginning in 2021

Pet Food Sales Growth Relatively Stable

Veterinary Services Will Experience Long-Term Impact

"Non-Essential" Non-Food Pet Supplies Will Take a Hit

Sharpest Cuts Expected for Non-Medical Pet Services

Market Shares and Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Share Shifts by Product or Service Classification

Market Shares by Animal Type

Shares of Pet Product Sales by Channel

Historical and Projected Channel Share Shifts

Boarding and Grooming Account for Bulk of Non-Medical Services Sales

Market Drivers

The Coronavirus Crisis

E-commerce Driving Market Growth, Innovation

Investment and M&A

Pet as Family

Pets in Public

HABRI Documents Human Health Benefits of Pet Ownership

Economic Improvement Reflected in Pet Owner Outlook

Pet Ownership Trends

Focus on Felines

Housing Trends May Hinder Pet Ownership from Reaching Full Potential

Dog and Cat Ownership Down Among Lower-Income Households

Pet Adoption Continues to Supplant Livestock Sales

Smaller Dogs Remain Big

Aging Pet Population

Pet Overweight/Obesity

Higher-Income Households Still Outspend on Pets

The CBD Boom

DCM/Grain-Free Pet Food Situation Remains Unresolved

4. Industry Trends

Chapter Highlights

Industry Overview

Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

The "Omnimarket" Era

Leading Pet Product Marketers and Brands

Leading Veterinary and Non-Medical Pet Service Operators

Fast-Growing Franchises and Private Companies

Pet Food Leaders Covering All Pet Industry Bases

M&A/Investment Activity Slower in 2019

Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, Investments, and Restructuring

Subscription-Based Products and Services

Cause Marketing

Sustainability

Animal Welfare

Pet Food

Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

Internet Is Top Growth Channel

Mass Premiumization at Expense of Pet Specialty

Private-Label Gains

Fresh Pet Food Makers Taking Aim at Kibble and Canned

Kibble Marketers Also Focus on Fresh

Industry Shaken by Possible DCM Link

A Swing Back to Science-Based and Veterinary Diets?

Spotlight on Product Safety

Trendy and Sustainable Ingredients and Recipes

"Other Pet" Food

Non-Food Pet Supplies

Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

Common Denominators: Pet Health, Technology, E-commerce

Pet Tech Products Post Double-Digit Growth

Pet Food Marketers Weighing In on Non-Food Supplies

Tech Trend Creating New Product Categories

Multi-Smart Marketers: Wagz and Petkit Cover Multiple Bases

Supplies for Other Pets Go High-Tech

Pet Medications and Supplements

Table Pet Medications and Pet Supplements Sales, 2019 vs. 2023 (in millions of dollars)

CBD Taking Pet Market by Storm

Fairness to Pet Owners Act

Veterinary Services

Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

"Pets as Family," IT, and E-commerce Disrupting Business as Usual

Mars Units Lead Ranks of Veterinary Chains

Industry Consolidation

Veterinary Usage Rates and Reasons for Visits

Competing Formats Challenging Traditional Practices

Veterinary Clinics: What Customers Want

Millennials Receptive to Alternative Veterinary Approaches

PetIQ and Essentials PetCare Opening Walmart-Based Clinics

Walgreens and CVS Also Partnering with Veterinary Service Providers

Veterinary Services in Big Boxes

Petco Continues Push into Veterinary Services

Pet Owners Like the Idea of Vet Services in Retail Venues

Vet Care Service Providers Going Digital

Veterinarians Countering E-tailers with Online Pharmacies of Their Own

Vet-Connected Pet Wearables

Non-Medical Pet Services

Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

Robust Market Foundations

PetSmart and Petco

Franchise Operations

Best Friends Pet Care

Internet as Petcare Assistant

Subscription and Loyalty Programs

Battle of the Apps

Pet Insurance Posting Double-Digit Growth

Emerging Pet Services

5. Retail Trends

Chapter Highlights

Introduction

Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

Retail Channel Overview

Competitive Situation

"Omnimarket" Competition

e-Commerce Remixes Retail

Projected Sales in 2020 and 2024

The Paradox of Mass Outperforming Specialty

Pet Superstores Are the Most Vulnerable to Online Incursion

Pet Food Subscription and Auto-Replenishment Programs

Rapid Home Delivery and Click-and-Collect

Focus: E-Commerce

E-Commerce/IT Upend Retail Dynamics

Signs of the E-Commerce Times

E-Commerce in Context

Chewy Ahead in Sales, Amazon in Percent of Online Pet Product Shoppers

Leading E-Tailers Setting Their Sights on Pet Medications

Amazon's PillPack Acquisition May Lead to Prescription Pet Meds

PetMed Express Feeling the Online Heat

Focus: Specialty vs. Mass-Market Channels

e-Commerce Competition and Channel Loyalty

Mass Premiumization and Channel Loyalty

6. Pet Ownership Trends

Chapter Highlights

Pet Population Overview

Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

Note on Data Sources

56% of Households Keep Pets

The Decade of the Dog

Dog Owners at 73% of Overall Pet Households

Pet Cross-Ownership Rates

New Pet Adoption Rates

Key Demographics for Pet Ownership

Key Demographics for Owning Different Types of Pets

Focus: Dog and Cat Owners

95% of Pet-Owning Households Have Dogs or Cats

Cross-Ownership Patterns for Dogs and Cats

Key Demographics for Dog vs. Cat Ownership

Shifts in Dog/Cat Owner Demographics, 2009 vs. 2019

Focus: Pets Other Than Dogs or Cats

One-Tenth of Pet-Owning Households Have "Other" Pets

Cross-Ownership Patterns for Other Pets

Key Demographics for Other Pet Ownership

Shifts in Other Pet Owner Demographics, 2009 vs. 2019

Companies Mentioned



Walmart

PetIQ and Essentials PetCare

Walgreens

CVS

Petco

PetSmart



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5ci19

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900