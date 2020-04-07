Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2020-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report, an industry best-seller since 2010, is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. pet industry. The report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the full spectrum of the market, including pet food, veterinary services, non-food pet supplies, and non-medical pet services (grooming, boarding, training, pet insurance).
It forecasts market size and growth for each category (2019-2024), examines new product activity, surveys retail channel trends including cross-channel shopping vs. shopper loyalty, and analyzes trends and shifts in the needs of today's pet parents. The report tabulates pet product sales channel by channel and projects channel shares through 2024, taking into full account the accelerated swing toward online purchasing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and presenting before-and-after market projections by retail product or service sector.
The information contained in the report was obtained from primary and secondary research. Primary research includes national online consumer polls of U.S. adult pet owners (age 18+) conducted on an ongoing basis by the publisher, to measure purchasing patterns and attitudes regarding pet products and services. With sample sizes of approximately 1,000 or 2,000 pet owners, these surveys are based on national online research panels that are census representative on the primary demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, and household income. The most recent survey incorporated into this report was conducted in February/March 2020.
The pet industry stands out as famously recession-resistant, coming through 9/11 and the Great Recession of 2008 relatively unscathed. Moreover, all four of the pet industry product and service sectors - pet food & treats, non-food pet supplies, veterinary services, and non-medical pet services - come into the crisis on a firm footing.
Perhaps the timeliest edition of the publisher's annual U.S. Pet Market Outlook ever, this report focuses on the current and expected impact of the coronavirus pandemic across all areas of the market, projecting future retail sales and trends in light of the coronavirus crisis.
Among the key predictions:
- A further surge in online shopping for pet products, as pet owners flock to the Internet for home delivery or curbside/parking lot pickup from brick-and-mortar pet stores and veterinarians.
- A sharp uptick in adoption of and reliance on veterinary telehealth services such as those offered by GuardianVets, PetCoach, and TeleVet.
- A private-label surge as cash-strapped pet owners facing months if not years of economic uncertainty, and a demand-driven uptick in store-brand production.
- A silver lining of increased dog and cat ownership among households eager for the emotional support and physical comfort pets provide in this stay-at-home era.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Scope & Methodology
- Scope of Report
- Report Methodology
- Market Sizing, Shares, and Trends
- Look Back at 2019
- Total Pet Industry Sales Will Decline Sharply in 2020 But Begin Recovery in 2021
- Sales Projections by Sector
- Historical and Projected Market Share Shifts by Product or Service Classification
- Market Shares by Animal Type
- Share of Pet Product Sales by Channel
- Historical and Projected Channel Share Shifts
- Share of Non-Veterinary Services Sales by Type
- Housing Trends and Market Potential
- Pet Adoption Continues to Supplant Livestock Sales
- Smaller Dogs Remain Big
- Aging Pet Population
- Pet Overweight/Obesity
- Pet Tech Products Post Double-Digit Growth
- E-Commerce in Context
- Chewy Ahead in Sales, Amazon in Percent of Online Pet Product Shoppers
- e-Commerce Competition and Channel Loyalty
- 56% of Households Keep Pets
- The Decade of the Dog
- Dog Owners at 73% of Overall Pet Households
- Market Opportunities
- Opportunities Despite the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Pets as Family as Pet Population Driver
- E-commerce
- Veterinary Telemedicine and Back-Office Systems
- Private Label
- Lower Cost Pet Healthcare
- The Veterinary Sector
- Pet Tech
- Pet Medications
- CBD
- Pet Food: Rethinking Superpremium
- DCM Controversy Spurs Interest in Grain-Free Pet Food Alternatives Including Grain-Inclusive and Limited Ingredient Recipes
- Science-Based and Veterinary Diets
- Subscription-Based Products and Services
- Focus on Felines
- Cause Marketing, Sustainability, Animal Welfare
- "Pet Effect" as Pet Population Driver
- Lower-Income Households
2. Foreword: Assessing Coronavirus Pandemic Impacts on the Pet Industry
- Introduction: Coronavirus Impacts as the New Normal
- The Great Recession as Context
- Pet Ownership Rates in Wake of Great Recession
- Pet Spending Is "Sticky"
- Non-Medical Pet Care to Suffer Sharpest Hit
- Boost to Veterinary Telehealth
- Supply Chain Shortages
- Short-Term Bump for Consumables
- Private Label Opportunities
- Doubling Down on Online Shopping
3. Market Trends
- Chapter Highlights
- Market Performance
- Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Looking Back at 2014-2019
- Growth in the Age of E-Commerce and IT
- Pet Product and Servicing Spending Per Pet-Owning Household
- Looking Forward to 2024
- Sharp Decline in 2020, But Recovery Beginning in 2021
- Pet Food Sales Growth Relatively Stable
- Veterinary Services Will Experience Long-Term Impact
- "Non-Essential" Non-Food Pet Supplies Will Take a Hit
- Sharpest Cuts Expected for Non-Medical Pet Services
- Market Shares and Segmentation
- Historical and Projected Market Share Shifts by Product or Service Classification
- Market Shares by Animal Type
- Shares of Pet Product Sales by Channel
- Historical and Projected Channel Share Shifts
- Boarding and Grooming Account for Bulk of Non-Medical Services Sales
- Market Drivers
- The Coronavirus Crisis
- E-commerce Driving Market Growth, Innovation
- Investment and M&A
- Pet as Family
- Pets in Public
- HABRI Documents Human Health Benefits of Pet Ownership
- Economic Improvement Reflected in Pet Owner Outlook
- Pet Ownership Trends
- Focus on Felines
- Housing Trends May Hinder Pet Ownership from Reaching Full Potential
- Dog and Cat Ownership Down Among Lower-Income Households
- Pet Adoption Continues to Supplant Livestock Sales
- Smaller Dogs Remain Big
- Aging Pet Population
- Pet Overweight/Obesity
- Higher-Income Households Still Outspend on Pets
- The CBD Boom
- DCM/Grain-Free Pet Food Situation Remains Unresolved
4. Industry Trends
- Chapter Highlights
- Industry Overview
- Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic
- The "Omnimarket" Era
- Leading Pet Product Marketers and Brands
- Leading Veterinary and Non-Medical Pet Service Operators
- Fast-Growing Franchises and Private Companies
- Pet Food Leaders Covering All Pet Industry Bases
- M&A/Investment Activity Slower in 2019
- Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, Investments, and Restructuring
- Subscription-Based Products and Services
- Cause Marketing
- Sustainability
- Animal Welfare
- Pet Food
- Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Internet Is Top Growth Channel
- Mass Premiumization at Expense of Pet Specialty
- Private-Label Gains
- Fresh Pet Food Makers Taking Aim at Kibble and Canned
- Kibble Marketers Also Focus on Fresh
- Industry Shaken by Possible DCM Link
- A Swing Back to Science-Based and Veterinary Diets?
- Spotlight on Product Safety
- Trendy and Sustainable Ingredients and Recipes
- "Other Pet" Food
- Non-Food Pet Supplies
- Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Common Denominators: Pet Health, Technology, E-commerce
- Pet Tech Products Post Double-Digit Growth
- Pet Food Marketers Weighing In on Non-Food Supplies
- Tech Trend Creating New Product Categories
- Multi-Smart Marketers: Wagz and Petkit Cover Multiple Bases
- Supplies for Other Pets Go High-Tech
- Pet Medications and Supplements
- Table Pet Medications and Pet Supplements Sales, 2019 vs. 2023 (in millions of dollars)
- CBD Taking Pet Market by Storm
- Fairness to Pet Owners Act
- Veterinary Services
- Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic
- "Pets as Family," IT, and E-commerce Disrupting Business as Usual
- Mars Units Lead Ranks of Veterinary Chains
- Industry Consolidation
- Veterinary Usage Rates and Reasons for Visits
- Competing Formats Challenging Traditional Practices
- Veterinary Clinics: What Customers Want
- Millennials Receptive to Alternative Veterinary Approaches
- PetIQ and Essentials PetCare Opening Walmart-Based Clinics
- Walgreens and CVS Also Partnering with Veterinary Service Providers
- Veterinary Services in Big Boxes
- Petco Continues Push into Veterinary Services
- Pet Owners Like the Idea of Vet Services in Retail Venues
- Vet Care Service Providers Going Digital
- Veterinarians Countering E-tailers with Online Pharmacies of Their Own
- Vet-Connected Pet Wearables
- Non-Medical Pet Services
- Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Robust Market Foundations
- PetSmart and Petco
- Franchise Operations
- Best Friends Pet Care
- Internet as Petcare Assistant
- Subscription and Loyalty Programs
- Battle of the Apps
- Pet Insurance Posting Double-Digit Growth
- Emerging Pet Services
5. Retail Trends
- Chapter Highlights
- Introduction
- Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Retail Channel Overview
- Competitive Situation
- "Omnimarket" Competition
- e-Commerce Remixes Retail
- Projected Sales in 2020 and 2024
- The Paradox of Mass Outperforming Specialty
- Pet Superstores Are the Most Vulnerable to Online Incursion
- Pet Food Subscription and Auto-Replenishment Programs
- Rapid Home Delivery and Click-and-Collect
- Focus: E-Commerce
- E-Commerce/IT Upend Retail Dynamics
- Signs of the E-Commerce Times
- E-Commerce in Context
- Chewy Ahead in Sales, Amazon in Percent of Online Pet Product Shoppers
- Leading E-Tailers Setting Their Sights on Pet Medications
- Amazon's PillPack Acquisition May Lead to Prescription Pet Meds
- PetMed Express Feeling the Online Heat
- Focus: Specialty vs. Mass-Market Channels
- e-Commerce Competition and Channel Loyalty
- Mass Premiumization and Channel Loyalty
6. Pet Ownership Trends
- Chapter Highlights
- Pet Population Overview
- Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Note on Data Sources
- 56% of Households Keep Pets
- The Decade of the Dog
- Dog Owners at 73% of Overall Pet Households
- Pet Cross-Ownership Rates
- New Pet Adoption Rates
- Key Demographics for Pet Ownership
- Key Demographics for Owning Different Types of Pets
- Focus: Dog and Cat Owners
- 95% of Pet-Owning Households Have Dogs or Cats
- Cross-Ownership Patterns for Dogs and Cats
- Key Demographics for Dog vs. Cat Ownership
- Shifts in Dog/Cat Owner Demographics, 2009 vs. 2019
- Focus: Pets Other Than Dogs or Cats
- One-Tenth of Pet-Owning Households Have "Other" Pets
- Cross-Ownership Patterns for Other Pets
- Key Demographics for Other Pet Ownership
- Shifts in Other Pet Owner Demographics, 2009 vs. 2019
