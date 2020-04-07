April 7, 2020: Oslo, Norway; President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will hold conference calls with investors after release of the Q1 2020 results.



The conference call slot is 30 minutes and management will be available at the following times:

Thursday April 23 from 12:00-17:00 CEST

Friday April 24 from 09:00-13:00 CEST

To schedule a conference call, please send your request to bard.stenberg@pgs.com . Call-in details will be provided once a conference call is scheduled.

FOR QUESTIONS, CONTACT:

Bård Stenberg, SVP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or "the Company") is a focused marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. The Company MultiClient data library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all significant offshore hydrocarbon provinces of the world. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com .

