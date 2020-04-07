Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Material (Copper, silver), Form (Aerosol, Powder), End User (Building and Construction, Food and Beverage, Automotive OEM and Components, Electronics, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Packaging) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antimicrobial coatings market is driven by the factors such as increasing awareness about antimicrobial coatings, increasing adoption of antimicrobial coatings to reduce healthcare associated infections, and growing initiatives and funding from government and private organizations to develop antimicrobial coatings. Moreover, increased microbial contaminated food recalls and increased use of antimicrobial coating in food packaging to reduce the chances of microbial contamination in packaged food products further drive the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market during forecast period



The global antimicrobial coatings market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017 and 2018), current data (2019), and forecast for 2025- by product (metal, organic), form (liquid, powder, aerosol), end user (automotive OEM and component, electronic, building and construction, food and beverages, machinery and equipment, materials, medical and life sciences, healthcare and pharmaceutical, and other end user), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country level.



Based on the material, metal coatings commanded the largest share of the overall antimicrobial coatings market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high adoption of metal based antimicrobial coatings by packaging industry and medical device manufactures, increasing funding from government organizations to develop metal based antimicrobial coatings to reduce healthcare associated infections, and increasing demand for antimicrobial coatings in space missions.



On the basis of form, liquid coating accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2019 as it is the most preferred form by the end use industries due to its properties such as corrosion resistant and quality finish; and limitations to use powder coatings. However, powder form is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the building and construction segment is accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to growing threats of microbial deterioration of building material and rising Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) related microbial contamination. Moreover, growing initiatives taken by organizations to address the issues related with microbial contamination in commercial buildings and construction sector further support the dominance of this segment. Howver, the medical and life sciences segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing healthcare associated risks and growing government initiatives to overcome the healthcare associated infections caused due to the contaminated medical devices.



Geographically, North America commanded the largest share of the global antimicrobial coatings market in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The growth of antimicrobial coatings market in this region is mainly attributed to rising burden of healthcare associated infections in the developing countries, rising food recalls due to microbial contamination, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and increasing transport associated infections. Moreover, increasing government funding along with rising initiatives by universities for technological advancement in antimicrobial coatings further support the growth of the Asia Pacific antimicrobial coatings market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitation

1.3. Key Stakeholder



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Applications of Antimicrobial Coatings to Reduce Healthcare Associated Infections

4.2.2. Increase in Contaminated Food Recalls in North America and Europe

4.2.3. Government Initiatives & Funding for Advancements in Antimicrobial Coatings

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Stringent Regulations Related to VOC Content

4.3.2. Rising Prices of Raw Materials

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Rising Space Programs Across the Globe

4.4.2. Emerging Economies: Africa and Latin America

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Development of Antimicrobial Resistance in Microbes

4.6. Trends

4.6.1. Funding for the Development of Advanced Antimicrobial Coating for Medical Devices



5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1. Introduction

5.2. North America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia-Pacific



6. Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Metal Based Coatings

6.2.1. Silver Based Coatings

6.2.2. Copper Based Coatings

6.2.3. Other Metal Coatings

6.3. Organic Coatings



7. Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Liquid

7.2.1. Solvent Borne Coating

7.2.2. Water Borne Coating

7.3. Powder

7.4. Aerosol



8. Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Building & Construction

8.3. Medical and Life Sciences

8.4. Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

8.5. Automotive OEM & Component

8.6. Food & Beverages

8.7. Packaging

8.8. Machinery & Equipment

8.9. Materials

8.10. Electronics

8.11. Other End Users



9. Geographic Analysis

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. India

9.4.3. Japan

9.4.4. Australia

9.4.5. South Korea

9.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East and Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. New Product Launches

10.3. Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Alliances & Acquisitions

10.5. Market Share Analysis



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Akzo Nobel N. V.

11.2. Lonza Group Ltd.

11.3. PPG Industries Inc.

11.4. Axalta Coating Systems

11.5. The Sherwin-Williams Company

11.6. Dow Chemical Company

11.7. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours

11.8. Nippon Paint Holdings Co.,

11.9. RPM International Inc.

11.10. Sciessent LLC

11.11. Sika AG

11.12. BASF SE

11.13. Jotun Group



