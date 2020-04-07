SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that HF Foods engaged in undisclosed related party transactions, that HF Foods insiders and related parties were enriching themselves by misusing shareholder funds, that HF Foods was “gaming” the FTSE/Russell Index by masking the true number of shares free floating, and that as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



