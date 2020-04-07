New York, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technical Textiles: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881045/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for 2024 are given for each technical textile type, form of material, application and region. Estimated values are derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market.Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market for technical textiles and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for technical textiles.



Report Includes:

- 42 data tables and 11 additional tables

- An overview of the global market outlook of technical textiles within the textile industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Information pertaining to factors driving the industry’s growth, current trends, opportunities, regulatory challenges, and technological advancements that will shape and influence the future marketplace

- Revenue forecast of the global technical textile market by material types (fiber, polymer et. al) and fabrication process in dollar (value) terms

- Identification of the fastest-growing applications and technologies, and a holistic review of the current market trends that leads to increasing demand for technical textiles production

- Assessment of the vendors landscape comprising key market participants, their market share analysis and product portfolios

- Patent study and analysis covering specific patent allotments

- Detailed company profiles of the leading textile companies, including Kimberly-Clark Co., Beiersdorf India Pvt, Vestagen Technical Textiles Inc., Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson, and Imedex Biomateriaux



Summary:

Technical textiles are flexible fabrics that have applications in multiple industries, including the vehicle, civil engineering and construction, agriculture, healthcare, industrial safety and personal security industries. There are 12 industrial textile categories based on use: agrotech, meditech, buildtech, mobiltech, clothtech, oekotech, geotech, packtech, hometech, protech, indutech and sportech.



The world has seen increased globalization and outsourcing in recent years, resulting in a dramatic change in how operations work in sectors such as textiles. With the development of newer and better textiles, there is an increasing need to enhance their quality and effectiveness.



The global demand for technical textiles has also grown.It is an emerging field of sophisticated technology that is steadily gaining ground in India, among other places.



Additionally, high demand from various sectors, such as construction and automotive, has resulted in growth for the technical textile sector.The textile industry also recognizes areas of technical textiles that need to be developed, and it is contributing adequate time and money to these areas.



Such efforts are paying off, as advanced textiles are gaining traction worldwide.



According to the research, the market for technical textiles was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2018.The market is likely to reach $REDACTED billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



Growth in the market is primarily driven by product innovation, focused on properties such as strength, durability and growth, by global industries that rely on technical textiles for their end uses. Nonetheless, factors such as high manufacturing costs, end product prices and the availability of low- and under-goods to replace technical textiles are restricting factors for this industry.



China and the U.S. held the largest shares of the global market for technical textiles in 2018, and the technical textile sector is continuously developing and growing. Asia-Pacific is projected to produce approximately $REDACTED billion in revenue by 2024. Due to factors such as improving technology, growingdemand from different industries and increasing support from governments, technological textiles areexpected to be a massive market in countries worldwide, with Asia-Pacific being the pioneer. There’s also been a change in the understanding of the market for technical textiles. North America and Europe were conventionally the main markets for technical textiles, but very recently, demand from

Asia-Pacific eclipsed demand in other regions. Given the advantages and revenues of technological textile, developing countries like India are also focusing on developing this market.



The materials used in technical textiles include natural fiber, synthetic polymers, mineral, metal, regenerated fabrics and several other materials.Regenerated fabrics are likely to grow at the highest CAGR, followed by natural fibers.



Synthetic polymers are also becoming very important in the market for technical textiles, as they have many desirable properties; they are lightweight, non-breakable, long lasting and simple to mold. Due to its low cost, synthetic polymer is in demand; in particular, rising demand from the packaging and food industries will help boost the global synthetic polymer market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881045/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001