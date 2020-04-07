Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronary Stents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Bare Metal Stents, Drug Eluting Stents, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global coronary stents market size is expected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7%. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and percutaneous coronary intervention (PIC) procedures is expected to drive the market for coronary stents in the coming years. Moreover, increasing geriatric population is considered as a high impact rendering driver for the growth of this industry over the forecast period. Technological advancement in 2nd generation drug eluting stents (DES) is further fueling the growth. Development of biodegradable and polymer free DES in order to increase patient compliance is expected to drive the market over the coming years.



The coronary stent market is driven by reimbursement coverage provided by the general public Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and private payers. The coverage is availed under national coverage determination for carotid artery stenting, including products and service provider. From January 2020, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed reimbursement for some angioplasty and stenting procedures performed in ambulatory surgical center (ASC), which is expected to boost market revenue over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of revenue, the DES dominated the product segment as of 2019. New product launches and technological advancements in 2nd gen DES are acting as the driving factor for this segment

Prices for the first-generation BVS (Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold) are much high as compared to existing BMS (Bare Metal Stent) and DES. Due to its safety concern and high hospitalization rates, doctors are not preferring BRS over DES. Moreover, high crossing profile and bulky struts are factors majorly impeding the BRS market

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Increase in disposable income and growing incidence of heart diseases will fuel market growth in the coming years

Some of the key companies present in the coronary stent market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Terumo Corporation, Biotronik, and Microport Corporation

With USD 2.3 billion R&D expenditure in 2018, Abbott is anticipated to provide with technologically advanced second generation DES and may be BVS in near future.



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Abbott

7.2 Medtronic

7.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

7.4 Terumo Corporation

7.5 B Braun Melsungen AG

7.6 Biotronik

7.7 Stentys SA

7.8 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

7.9 C. R. Bard, Inc.

7.10 Cook Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nla6o3



