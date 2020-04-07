Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Dairy Products Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC Dairy Products Market is projected to grow at over 10% on account of rising awareness about healthy lifestyle & wellness, rising disposable income, technology trends, availability of quality dairy products of improved varieties and hybrids. Moreover, strong marketing activities by leading players, in addition to adopting new government policies, are some other drivers of dairy products in Asia-Pacific. Also, changing tastes and preferences of consumers, growth in population, shift in consumption pattern towards branded dairy products and consumer propensity towards consumption of dairy products has led to the rise in the consumption of dairy products market in Asia-Pacific.



The Indian Dairy Products Market has witnessed robust growth over the last few years and the country is expected to grow at a higher rate than rest of the countries in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The Indian Dairy Products Market held a majority share in the region in 2019, on account of huge popularity and consumer preferences for dairy products. Additionally, increasing income, urbanization, changing food habits and deeper penetration of processed foods will be the key drivers of future consumption growth of dairy products in India during the forecast period. Milk, yogurt and ice-cream are expected to penetrate the country's markets further in the coming years, with the packaged dairy products segment leading the way for future growth of the industry. The growth in this segment has been largely led by the domestic factors such as growing preference for healthy lifestyle by having good quality dairy products, growth in middle class population base and a continuing shift in consumption pattern towards branded dairy products.



Some of the major players operating in the Asia-Pacific Dairy Products Market are Nestle, Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd (NANDINI), Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Foundation Ltd. (AMUL), China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd., Unilever, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd., Mondelez Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Arla Foods, Danone, Royal Friesland Campina and others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Asia-Pacific Dairy Products Market.

To classify and forecast the Asia-Pacific Dairy Products Market based on product type, by distribution channel, country distribution and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Asia-Pacific Dairy Products Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Asia-Pacific Dairy Products Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Asia-Pacific Dairy Products Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the the Asia-Pacific Dairy Products Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)

4.2. Product Awareness

4.3. Brand Recall

4.4. Unmet Needs/Challenges



5. Asia Pacific Diary Products Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese, Ghee, Butter, Ice-cream and Others)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Modern Departmental Stores, Traditional Departmental Stores and Others (Online Retail Stores, etc.))

5.2.3. By Country

5.2.4. By Company (2019)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. India Diary Products Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel



7. China Diary Products Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel



8. Japan Diary Products Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel



9. South Korea Diary Products Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By Distribution Channel



10. Australia Diary Products Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product Type

10.2.2. By Distribution Channel



11. Singapore Diary Products Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Product Type

11.2.2. By Distribution Channel



12. Thailand Diary Products Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Product Type

12.2.2. By Distribution Channel



13. Indonesia Diary Products Market Outlook

13.1. Market Size & Forecast

13.1.1. By Value

13.2. Market Share & Forecast

13.2.1. By Product Type

13.2.2. By Distribution Channel



14. Malaysia Diary Products Market Outlook

14.1. Market Size & Forecast

14.1.1. By Value

14.2. Market Share & Forecast

14.2.1. By Product Type

14.2.2. By Distribution Channel



15. Taiwan Diary Products Market Outlook

15.1. Market Size & Forecast

15.1.1. By Value

15.2. Market Share & Forecast

15.2.1. By Product Type

15.2.2. By Distribution Channel



16. Market Dynamics

16.1. Drivers

16.2. Challenges



17. Market Trends & Developments

17.1. Growing Popularity of Lactose Free Dairy Products

17.2. Non-GMO Dairy Solution



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Competition Outlook

18.2. Regional Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

18.2.1. Nestle

18.2.2. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

18.2.3. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Foundation Ltd (AMUL)

18.2.4. Unilever

18.2.5. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

18.2.6. Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd.

18.2.7. Mondelez Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

18.2.8. Arla Foods

18.2.9. Royal Friesl

18.2.10. Danone India



19. Strategic Recommendations



