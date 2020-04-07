Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Dairy Products Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The APAC Dairy Products Market is projected to grow at over 10% on account of rising awareness about healthy lifestyle & wellness, rising disposable income, technology trends, availability of quality dairy products of improved varieties and hybrids. Moreover, strong marketing activities by leading players, in addition to adopting new government policies, are some other drivers of dairy products in Asia-Pacific. Also, changing tastes and preferences of consumers, growth in population, shift in consumption pattern towards branded dairy products and consumer propensity towards consumption of dairy products has led to the rise in the consumption of dairy products market in Asia-Pacific.
The Indian Dairy Products Market has witnessed robust growth over the last few years and the country is expected to grow at a higher rate than rest of the countries in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The Indian Dairy Products Market held a majority share in the region in 2019, on account of huge popularity and consumer preferences for dairy products. Additionally, increasing income, urbanization, changing food habits and deeper penetration of processed foods will be the key drivers of future consumption growth of dairy products in India during the forecast period. Milk, yogurt and ice-cream are expected to penetrate the country's markets further in the coming years, with the packaged dairy products segment leading the way for future growth of the industry. The growth in this segment has been largely led by the domestic factors such as growing preference for healthy lifestyle by having good quality dairy products, growth in middle class population base and a continuing shift in consumption pattern towards branded dairy products.
Some of the major players operating in the Asia-Pacific Dairy Products Market are Nestle, Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd (NANDINI), Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Foundation Ltd. (AMUL), China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd., Unilever, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd., Mondelez Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Arla Foods, Danone, Royal Friesland Campina and others.
Objective of the Study:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)
4.2. Product Awareness
4.3. Brand Recall
4.4. Unmet Needs/Challenges
5. Asia Pacific Diary Products Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product Type (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese, Ghee, Butter, Ice-cream and Others)
5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Modern Departmental Stores, Traditional Departmental Stores and Others (Online Retail Stores, etc.))
5.2.3. By Country
5.2.4. By Company (2019)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. India Diary Products Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type
6.2.2. By Distribution Channel
7. China Diary Products Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product Type
7.2.2. By Distribution Channel
8. Japan Diary Products Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product Type
8.2.2. By Distribution Channel
9. South Korea Diary Products Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product Type
9.2.2. By Distribution Channel
10. Australia Diary Products Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Product Type
10.2.2. By Distribution Channel
11. Singapore Diary Products Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Product Type
11.2.2. By Distribution Channel
12. Thailand Diary Products Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Product Type
12.2.2. By Distribution Channel
13. Indonesia Diary Products Market Outlook
13.1. Market Size & Forecast
13.1.1. By Value
13.2. Market Share & Forecast
13.2.1. By Product Type
13.2.2. By Distribution Channel
14. Malaysia Diary Products Market Outlook
14.1. Market Size & Forecast
14.1.1. By Value
14.2. Market Share & Forecast
14.2.1. By Product Type
14.2.2. By Distribution Channel
15. Taiwan Diary Products Market Outlook
15.1. Market Size & Forecast
15.1.1. By Value
15.2. Market Share & Forecast
15.2.1. By Product Type
15.2.2. By Distribution Channel
16. Market Dynamics
16.1. Drivers
16.2. Challenges
17. Market Trends & Developments
17.1. Growing Popularity of Lactose Free Dairy Products
17.2. Non-GMO Dairy Solution
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Competition Outlook
18.2. Regional Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
18.2.1. Nestle
18.2.2. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited
18.2.3. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Foundation Ltd (AMUL)
18.2.4. Unilever
18.2.5. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
18.2.6. Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd.
18.2.7. Mondelez Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
18.2.8. Arla Foods
18.2.9. Royal Friesl
18.2.10. Danone India
19. Strategic Recommendations
