Tryg will publish the Group’s Q1 results 2020 on 21 April 2020 at around 7:30 CEST.



Conference call

Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CEST. CEO Morten Hübbe and CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.



Date 21 April 2020 Time 10:00 CEST Dial-in numbers +45 82 33 31 94 (DK)

+44 (0) 333 300 9263 (UK)

+1 833 526 8396 (US)

You can sign up for an email reminder on tryg.com . The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.



All Q1 material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.

Attachment