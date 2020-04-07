Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Palm Oil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Origin (Organic, Conventional), by Product (Crude, RBD, Palm Kernel Oil, Fractionated), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global palm oil market size is expected to reach USD 78.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.1%. Factors such as increasing utilization of palm oil in food application coupled with the ascending consumption of the product as a feedstock in biodiesel are expected to be the prime market growth drivers.



The market is expected to witness an increase in the consumption of the product owing to high demand from biodiesel and lubricants sectors of the Asia Pacific region. However, declining socio-economic conditions and hazardous effect on environment associated with palm plantation expansion is expected to restrain industry growth over the forecast period.



Palm cultivation requires suitable climatic conditions and is anticipated to mainly witness growth in the equatorial region countries. The government in these countries is focusing on creating associations in order to encourage the cultivation of the product and is also offering incentives to endorse investments in the sector.



Manufacturers are looking for better alternatives to reduce the total production costs of the product to gain higher shares in the palm oil market and thus the competitive rivalry is anticipated to be high. Thus, new entrants in the industry are likely to observe high competition from the established players.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Rising demand for crude palm oil as it is a rich source of tocotrienols with high vitamin E and antioxidant content, is likely to boost overall segment growth

The organic segment is expected to witness growth at a lucrative rate owing to the growing inclination of consumers towards organically produced and chemical free product

Rising demand for the product from the personal care and cosmetics segment on account of rise in discretionary spending power is likely to continue being a macro driver for the palm oil industry

Industrial end-use segment is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the ascending demand for bio-based or plant-based ingredients from the manufacturers trying to reduce their carbon footprint

Manufacturers are focusing on mergers and acquisition in order to increase the client base and to increase their market presence.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.4. Technology Outlook

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Corrosion Inhibitors Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1. Supplier Power

3.7.1.2. Buyer Power

3.7.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.7.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Palm oil Market: Origin Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Origin Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

4.2 Organic

4.2.1 Global organic market estimate and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Global organic market estimate and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3 Conventional

4.3.1 Global Conventional market estimate and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Global Conventional market estimate and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Palm oil Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2 Crude Palm Oil

5.2.1 Global Crude Palm Oil market estimate and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.3 RBD Palm Oil

5.3.1 Global RBD Palm Oil market estimate and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.4 Palm Kernel Oil

5.4.1 Global Palm Kernel Oil market estimate and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.5 Fractionated Palm Oil

5.5.1 Global Fractionated Palm Oil market estimate and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Palm oil Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.2 Food & Beverage

6.2.1 Palm oil market estimate and forecasts, in Food & Beverage, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

6.3.1 Palm oil market estimate and forecasts, in Personal Care & Cosmetics, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.4 Biofuel & Energy

6.4.1 Palm oil market estimate and forecasts, in Biofuel & Energy, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.5 Pharmaceuticals

6.5.1 Palm oil market estimate and forecasts, in Pharmaceuticals, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.6 Industrial

6.6.1 Palm oil market estimate and forecasts, in industrial end-use, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Palm oil Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Regional movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Vendor landscape

8.2 Competitive overview

8.3 Competitive environment

8.4 Competitive market positioning

8.5 Strategic developments



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Wilmar

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Strategic initiatives

9.1.3 Financial performance

9.1.4 Product benchmarking

9.2 Sime Darby

9.3 IOI Corporation

9.4 Kuala Lumpur Kepong

9.5 Asiatic Development

9.6 London Sumatra

9.7 Boustead

9.8 United Plantations Bhd

9.9 Kulim Bhd

9.10 IJM Plantations

9.11 Sampoerna Agro

9.12 Bakrie Sumatera

9.13 Cargill, Incorporated

9.14 Univanich Palm Oil Public Company Ltd.

9.15 Asian Agri

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zavb7z

