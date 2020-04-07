Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Biopesticides), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global crop protection chemicals market size is projected to reach USD 75.54 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand for higher crop yield to counter the food scarcity is a key factors driving for the market growth.



Increasing agricultural production due to rising focus on novel farming practices and techniques, as well as awareness regarding soil preservation utilizing mixed farming methods, has enabled the market growth. Constant product innovation aimed at crop care is a key factor driving consumption of crop protection chemicals across application areas.



Adoption of novel farming methods across emerging economies, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and India coupled with evolving supply channels is projected to boost the product demand. By early 2030, the global population is anticipated to reach nearly 8.5 billion with a high beam focus on industrialization which shall lead to loss of agricultural lands across all countries. This is projected to be a major factor driving demand for sustainable farming practices, thus positively affecting the demand for chemicals to enhance the yield output.



However, government regulations regarding environment protection and human safety are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the long run. Regulatory interventions have tremendous implications for the overall industry ecosystem. Manufacturers have to cope with the newly introduced regulations on manufacturing, by adjusting their operational capabilities. In case of regulatory introductions on product specifications or raw materials, the market participants have to introduce a new line of products in line with the laid protocols, which results in increased expenditure.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Biopesticides are expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the rising preference for bio-based chemicals

Glyphosate active ingredient market size was USD 7.10 billion in 2019 and is expected to face a downward trend after 2019 owing to the implementation of strict regulations

Oilseeds and pulses is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027, owing to new product introduction and rising cultivation of cash crops

Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of crop protection chemicals in 2019 with market size of USD 18.53 billion in 2019 owing to rising demand from China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand

BASF SE, Syngenta, UPL, Corteva Agriscience, Sumitomo, and Chemtura are among the major companies operating in crop protection chemicals market. These players have integrated operations across the value chain



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market lineage outlook

3.1.1 Crop protection industry outlook

3.1.2 Outlook on market segments

3.2 Penetration and growth prospect mapping, 2016 - 2027

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Raw material trends

3.3.2 Manufacturing trends

3.3.3 Sales channel analysis

3.3.4 Consumer buying analysis

3.3.5 Profit margin analysis

3.3.6 Key end users

3.4 Technology overview

3.4.1 Recent innovations

3.5 Supply and demand dynamics

3.6 Food safety and security analysis

3.6.1 Opportunities for betterment

3.7 Regulatory & policy landscape

3.7.1 Product classification codes

3.8 Market dynamics

3.8.1 Market driver analysis

3.8.1.1 Growth In Agricultural Production

3.8.1.2 Increased Government Support

3.8.1.3 Rise In Cultivation Of Palm In Indonesia

3.8.2 Market restraint impact analysis

3.8.2.1 Climate uncertainties

3.8.2.2 Threat of substitutes due to environment hazards

3.8.3 Industry challenges

3.8.3.1 Lack of awareness

3.8.3.2 Price sensitive market

3.8.3.3 High cost of product development

3.8.3.4 Lack of farmland

3.9 Trade analysis

3.9.1 Trade balance

3.9.2 Import & export statistics, 2016 to 2018

3.9.3 Permit outlook

3.10 Industry Analysis Tools

3.10.1 Porter's analysis

3.10.1.1 Supplier power

3.10.1.2 Buyer power

3.10.1.3 Threat of substitutes

3.10.1.4 Threat of new entrants

3.10.1.5 Competitive rivalry

3.10.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.10.3 Major deals & strategic alliances

3.10.3.1 Joint ventures

3.10.3.2 Mergers & acquisitions

3.10.3.3 Licensing partnerships

3.10.3.4 New product development

3.10.3.5 Strategic divestments



Chapter 4 Crop Protection Chemicals Product Outlook

4.1 Product market introduction

4.2 Crop protection chemicals market estimates & forecast, by product

4.2.1 Herbicides

4.2.1.1 Market estimates & forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.1.2 Market estimates & forecasts, by active ingredient, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Fungicides

4.2.2.1 Market estimates & forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.2.2 Market estimates & forecasts, by active ingredient, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.3 Insecticides

4.2.3.1 Market estimates & forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.3.2 Market estimates & forecasts, by active ingredient, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.4 Biopesticides

4.2.5 Others



Chapter 5 Crop Protection Chemicals Application Outlook

5.1 Application market introduction

5.2 Crop protection chemicals market estimates & forecast, by application

5.2.1 Cereals & grains

5.2.2 Oilseeds & pulses

5.2.3 Fruits & vegeTables

5.2.4 Others



Chapter 6 Crop Protection Chemicals Regional Outlook

6.1 Regional market introduction

6.2 Crop protection chemicals market estimates & forecast, by region

6.2.1 North America

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia Pacific

6.2.4 Central & South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Crop Protection Chemicals Market - Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.2 Key company/competition categorization

7.3 Vendor landscape

7.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2 Key customers

7.4 Company market share analysis

7.5 List of key vendors



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Arysta Lifescience

8.1.1 Company introduction

8.1.2 General information

8.1.3 Product portfolio

8.1.4 Key developments

8.2 American Vangaurd Corp.

8.3 Bayer CropScience

8.4 Bioworks

8.5 BASF SE

8.6 FMC Corp.

8.7 Dow Agrosciences

8.8 Chr. Hansen

8.9 Corteva Agriscience

8.10 Syngenta



