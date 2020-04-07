- Lift & Co. Toronto Expo 2020 to be held November 22 - 24th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre -



- Lift & Co. retains 100% equity ownership of its events portfolio and MCI USA assumes all operations -

TORONTO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Co. Corp. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) (“Lift & Co.” or the “Company”) today is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with MCI USA, a recognized leader in meetings, events, and conferences, to grow Lift & Co.’s events portfolio. The Company is also pleased to announce in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, it has successfully rescheduled its flagship Lift & Co. Expo in Toronto to November 22-25, 2020 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (“Toronto Expo 2020”).

MCI USA is part of MCI Group, an international leader in event management executing 6,800+ projects annually out of 31 countries across the globe. Lift & Co. selected MCI USA as a strategic growth partner based on the company’s record of scaling event portfolios and their previous investment in the North America cannabis industry through a strategic event partnership with the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA). In a similarly defined partnership, Lift & Co. – together with MCI – will deliver an unparalleled platform to cannabis brands looking to drive essential B2B and B2C experiences by growing the Lift & Co. events portfolio more efficiently on a national and international scale.

“Started in 2016, the Lift & Co. events portfolio serves over 40,000 attendees and 500 exhibitors annually. Our events are a pillar of the North American cannabis industry,” said Matei Olaru, CEO of Lift & Co. “Partnering with MCI will unlock further value through economies of scale, new revenue opportunities and increased resourcing, and enables us to more effectively scale Lift & Co.’s digital business segments.”

Effective immediately, MCI USA will assume operational control of Lift & Co.’s event portfolio and will begin to work with the Company on the newly scheduled Toronto Expo 2020. Lift & Co. will continue to provide strategic direction, brand support and programing while retaining 100% ownership of the events portfolio. MCI USA will charge a management fee for its services which Lift & Co. believes will be more than offset with reduced overheads, cost savings and revenue growth compared to historical events.

“We look forward to partnering with Lift & Co. to strategically grow and scale their events portfolio by leveraging our expertise and relationships in the cannabis marketplace across North America,” said Shawn Pierce, President, Strategic Events, Meetings & Incentives, MCI USA.

The Toronto Expo 2020 will evolve from previous events in format, content and breadth to serve the emerging state and interests of the cannabis industry and its stakeholders. Sunday, November 22nd will begin with the event’s flagship full-day consumer experience and November 23rd-24th will be a two day industry-only tradeshow. Running concurrently during the two industry days will be a full-day Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference on November 23rd and a new full-day business conference on November 24th, the Psychedelics Summit – presented by Lift & Co., which will be the first major event in Canada on the business and science of the emerging industry. The November Expo will be operationally executed by MCI. More information will be available soon at www.liftexpo.ca.

About MCI

MCI is the global leader in engaging and activating audiences. Our business is founded on a simple human insight: When people come together, magic happens. This magic is called community. Since 1987, we have been bringing people together through inspiring meetings, events, congresses and association management. MCI helps organizations harness the power of community by applying our strategic engagement and activation solutions to build unforgettable online and offline experiences that foster change, inspire, educate and enhance business performance. MCI is an independently owned company with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland and a global presence. Our 2,500+ professionals in 60+ cities and 31 countries work with clients across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, India, the Middle East and Africa. Find out more at www.mci-group.com.

About MCI USA

MCI USA helps companies and associations strategically engage and activate their target audiences, building community and boosting client performance through face-to-face, hybrid and digital experiences that support client business objectives. With US headquarters in the Washington, DC area and growing offices in New York, Miami, Baltimore, Dallas, and now Chicago, MCI USA is rapidly expanding its platform to deliver a robust set of services in its Association and Corporate Solutions portfolios. Find out more at www.mci-group.com/usa.

About Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release and each of the documents referred to herein contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company.

Although Lift & Co. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release, and subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

