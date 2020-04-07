Company to Distribute Hand Sanitizer, Respiratory Masks and Additional PPE to Address COVID-19



BETHLEHEM, Pa, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison Nation, Inc., a multifaceted ecosystem that fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products, announces that it has launched its new operational division, Edison Nation Medical, for its new line of health and medical products and to address product demand surrounding COVID-19.



The Company recently announced the acquisition of HMNRTH Nutraceutical’s line of Cannabidiol health and wellness products as well as five proprietary cleaning products developed by Synertech, Inc., all of which will be included within Edison Nation Med’s pipeline of products.

The Company has also entered into a distribution agreement for hand sanitizer through several US factories and has received an initial purchase order of approximately $1.85 million. Edison Nation’s longstanding relationships with large scale retailers and entertainment venues provides the perfect synergy for the new distribution enterprise.

“By leveraging our decades of experience in overseas sourcing of high-quality products, we felt the need to focus certain sourcing operations to meet the current demand for medical supplies by our clients,” said Edison Nation Chief Executive Officer Chris Ferguson. “Additionally, we are procuring products on behalf of state and local governments to assist them during the COVID-19 pandemic. Edison Nation Med will allow these entities to have a consistent and verified supply chain, which will allow them to concentrate on the pandemic and Edison Nation Med to support their needs.”



The Company plans on launching Edison Nation Medical’s online portal for hospitals, government agencies and distributors in the coming weeks. Additional information on Edison Nation Med’s products will be available at www.edisonnationmedical.com .



Released April 07, 2020