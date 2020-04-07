Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Covid-19 Testing: Now is the Time" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



To stop COVID-19 extensive testing is needed, in combination with continued shelter in place and selected quarantine response. PCR testing for COVID-19 works. PCR and molecular diagnostic tests are used to identify the virus that causes COVID-19. This is the type of test, along with molecular diagnostics, being used in the US to verify the presence of COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. Countries that have used coronavirus testing in a thoughtful manner had much better success in controlling COVID-19 than the US. In order to deal with the pandemic in the US, better and more testing is needed.



The pandemic has a much higher death rate in the US than some other countries that have more testing. According to this report, the higher death rate is due to a lack of PCR testing and lack of quarantine. Social distancing is not enough. The virus is airborne and can spread to someone who is more than 6 feet away. Testing needs to be used in combination with isolation of those infected or who lack immunity and have been exposed. Only by knowing who has immunity - through testing- can we begin to get people back to work.



The virus can cause no symptoms and still spread - something not initially known. This makes it difficult to understand. It seems to be spread through the air and droplets from infected people. It seems to spread very easily from person to person. The pathogen is carried on tiny respiratory droplets that move through the air and fall eventually. The droplets come from a cough or sneeze. The virus may be transmitted by touching a contaminated surface and then touching the face.



Key Points in this PowerPoint:

Value of Testing for COVID-19

Abbott Labs Has 5 Minute COVID-19 Test

US COVID-19 Testing Equipment Market Description

Number of Tests Day, Tests per Week Capability

Time to Administer

Governor Cuomo Emerges as the Greatest

Serological Testing to See Who Has Immunity and Can Avoid Quarantine

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Labs

bioMrieux

CDC

Danaher/Cepheid

Danaher/IDT

Hologic

LabCorp

Mammoth

OPKO/BioReference

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

SunSure Biotech

Thermo Fisher

