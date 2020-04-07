The Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB proposes the following draft resolutions to be adopted at the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders to be held at 10:00 on 29 April 2020, at Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys:

1. The conclusions of the audit regarding the Financial Statements and Annual Report of the Company for the year 2019 .

The shareholders have familiarized themselves with the information.

2. The Annual Report of the Company for the year 2019 .

The shareholders have familiarized themselves with the information.

3. Approval of the set of Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2019.

To approve the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2019, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and issued together with the independent auditor’s opinion.

4. Appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company .

To approve the following appropriation of profit (loss) of Panevezio statybos trestas AB:

Unappropriated profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting financial year – 26,656,711 EUR;

Dividends paid – 0 EUR;

Net profit (loss) of the accounting financial year – 590,332 EUR;

Profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in profit (loss) statement – 133,420 EUR;

Transfers from reserves – 745,069 EUR;

Contributions of shareholders to cover the loss of the Company (in case of the shareholders’ decision to cover all or a part of loss) – 0 EUR;

Total profit (loss) available for appropriation – 28,125,532 EUR;

a part of profit to the legal reserve – 0 EUR;

a part of profit to the reserve for the acquisition of own shares – 0 EUR;

a part of profit to other reserves – 0 EUR;

a part of profit for dividend paying – 0 EUR;

a part of profit for bonuses (tantiemes) for the members of the Board and Supervisory Board, premium pays for employees and other purposes – 0 EUR;

Unappropriated profit (loss) at the end of the accounting financial year transferred to the next financial year – 28,125,532 EUR.

5. Election of the members to the audit committee.

To elect the following members to the audit committee:

Drasutis Liatukas (as an independent member);

Irena Kriauciuniene (as an independent member);

Egle Grabauskiene.



6. Approval of Remuneration Policy of the Company.

To approve the Remuneration Policy for Top and Middle Management Staff of Panevezio statybos trestas AB (attached) according to Subparagraph 1 Paragraph 3 Article 37 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.

Taking into account the situation regarding the spread of COVID-19 and the timing for the extension of the quarantine announced by the resolution of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania No. 264 dated 25 March 2020 On Amendment of the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania No. 207 dated 14 March 2020 on Announcement of the Quarantine in the Territory of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company kindly requests all shareholders of the Company to use the opportunity of voting in writing at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders by filling in the General Ballot Paper.

Dalius Gesevicius

Managing Director

Panevezio statybos trestas AB

