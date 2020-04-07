New York, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trenching Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881121/?utm_source=GNW





Agriculture, oil & gas, transportation, mining, and government agencies are witnessing a significant demand for trenching equipment. The growth in the trenching equipment market is primarily driven by a spontaneous rise in the infrastructural expenditure as well as improving economic activities, coupled with the healthy capital spending environment. Increasing construction activities, including housing and residential projects and the rise in consumer purchasing power, are a few factors that are expected to drive the demand for construction equipment products during the next few years. The demand is also expected to increase with changing economic trends across regions. The global construction industry, buoyed by China and other emerging nations, is expected to witness surging demand with a growth rate of approximately 3.6% during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the trenching equipment market during the forecast period:

• Introduction of Next Generation of Broadband Connection – 5G

• Growing Landscaping Industry

• Increased Market Consolidation

• Technological Innovations

The study considers the present scenario of the trenching equipment market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Trenching Equipment Market: Segmentation

This research report includes detailed market segmentation by products, operating type, end-users, and geography. Chain trenchers are witnessing growing preference in performing large pipeline and construction excavation processes. They have widespread usage in digging wider trenches. One of the factors expected to increase preference for chain trenchers among users is these machines help to develop well-graded spoil, which can further be processed for reusage. Further, these earthmoving equipment can tackle mixed terrain ground conditions with ease, owing to their contoured earth teeth/ tungsten teeth combination, thereby producing flat-bottomed and smooth-sided trenches.



Trenchers are profoundly used for several small and large-sized projects, as their compactness has proven extremely useful in restrictive and narrow environments. In terms of shipment, the ride-on segment is expected to reach 18,686 units by 2025. Ride-on trenching equipment are considered a viable option for tackling heavy-duty tasks, including digging trenches for commercial irrigation systems. Moreover, these machines are gaining prominence among operators/contractors due to their ability to accomplish several challenging tasks. Ride-on trenchers are finding increasing demand from homeowners and landscape contractors as they are self-propelled.



The usage of trenching equipment in the agriculture segment enables contractors to reduce operational costs, thereby offering high-quality products at competitive prices. The deployment of agricultural and drainage trenchers proves to be an ideal option for the installation of irrigation and drainage systems. The oil & gas sector is one of the largest adopters of trenching equipment. The demand for trenchers in the oil & gas sector is primarily driven by the growth in investments in extraction services. Trench digger equipment designed for oil & gas applications is powerful, large, and is capable of trench in the toughest ground conditions. The installation of underground cables is largely carried out by trenching equipment. Key advantages offered by these machines include the minimization of damages to cables and cost reduction. While the installation of underground cables needs specialized tools, telecommunication providers prefer these machines as they help in laying the lines underground, thereby minimizing the ecological damage. Changing demographics in the mining sector and the increasing demand for quality, affordable and safe services have led to the adoption of trenching equipment in the mining segment.



Market Segmentation by Product

• Wheel

• Chain

• Micro

• Others

Market Segmentation by Operating Type

• Ride-on

• Walk-behind

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Agriculture

• Oil & Gas

• Telecommunications

• Mining

• Government & Others



Insights by Geography



One of the major drivers for the sale of trenching equipment in North America is the investment in the oil and gas pipeline segment. Other factors impacting the trenchers demand in the region include investments in the underground fiber and utility segment, along with the rise in the number of infrastructure projects. Increasing infrastructural development is expected to bolster the construction equipment demand in Europe. With the increased infrastructural development, construction activities are expected to witness an increase, thereby creating a demand for heavy-duty construction equipment. Substantial growth in the construction activities, coupled with investments in urban and rural infrastructures, is likely to aid the demand for trenching equipment in the region.

Urbanization in APAC is expected to boost the demand for infrastructure development in the commercial and residential sectors, which is increasing the demand for construction equipment. The construction equipment market in the APAC region is expected to witness a surge in growth owing to the rise in infrastructure and construction activities in various emerging countries such as Indonesia, India, and China. Increasing private and government investments in several upcoming capital projects, as part of urbanization as well as a national development strategy is also expected to favorably impact the overall construction equipment market growth in the region.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• Europe

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Germany

o Nordic Countries

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

• North America

o US

o Canada

o

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



Insights by Vendors



The global trenching equipment market is highly concentrated due to the presence of several local and global players. The competition is intense. The rapidly changing technological scenario could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the trenching equipment domain. Manufacturers are emphasizing on identifying market opportunities, thereby setting up certain goals to achieve productivity and efficient usage of capital resources. One of the key strategies implemented by market players is the introduction of differentiated products and solutions for application segments. Hence, companies are striving to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix. Key manufacturers are offering and expanding their product line-up with the launch of innovative products.



Key Vendors

• TESMEC Group

• The Toro Company

• Vermeer Corporation

Other Vendors

• AFT Trenchers

• Numatic International Ltd.

• Alamo Group

• Allcons Maschinenbau

• Barreto Manufacturing

• Calaf Grup

• Digga

• EZ-Trench

• Garbin Group

• Guntert & Zimmerman Const. Div.

• Inter-Drain

• Lowe Manufacturing Company

• Mastenbroek

• Port Industries

• Trench It

• UNAC

• Ventrac (Venture Products)

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• Weibang

• Wolfe Heavy Equipment



Key Market Insights

The analysis of the global trenching equipment market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

