FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock Date of dealing 06th April 2020









2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 69,016,937















































































































































































































4.67381%



(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A Total 69,016,937















































































































































































































4.67381%





(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 600 75.78 Purchase 300 75.73 Purchase 4,800 75.73 Purchase 1,900 75.73 Purchase 51,700 75.27 Purchase 279 75.73 Purchase 6,700 75.99 Purchase 1,000 76.36 Purchase 135 75.73 Purchase 511 75.73 Purchase 330 75.73 Purchase 280,924 75.73 Purchase 12,402 75.73 Purchase 728 75.73 Purchase 51 75.73 Purchase 117 75.73 Purchase 18,000 75.73 Purchase 970 75.73 Purchase 267 75.73 Purchase 570 75.73 Sale 72 75.69 Sale 1,900 75.73 Sale 7,700 75.73 Sale 500 75.73 Sale 7,952 75.73 Sale 17,556 75.73 Sale 515 75.74 Sale 6,790 75.73 Sale 7,760 76.00 Sale 1,300 75.42

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A



