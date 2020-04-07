As announced earlier today, a bondholders meeting is summoned in
ISIN NO 001 060503.3 i
The bondholder meeting will be held on April 27th at 10.00 hours (Oslo time)
at the premises of Nordic Trustee AS, Kronprinsesse Märthas plass 1, 0160 Oslo, 7th floor.
Contacts:
CEO Njål Sævik +47 909 35 722
CFO Arne Johan Dale +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Havila Shipping ASA
Fosnavag, NORWAY
