Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

The Company announces:

Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06 April, 2020) of £32.18m.

Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06 April, 2020) of £32.18m.

The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06 April 2020 was:

Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*﻿﻿

58.69p 54,830,002 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 56.55p Ordinary share price 44.00p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (25.03)%

*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2019 to 06/04/2020

