Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

The Company announces:

Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06 April, 2020) of £32.18m.
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06 April, 2020) of £32.18m.

The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06 April 2020 was:

 Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*﻿﻿
58.69p54,830,002
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*56.55p 
Ordinary share price44.00p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV(25.03)% 

*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2019 to 06/04/2020

