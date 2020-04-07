AB Grigeo (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs that the audit process of the annual financial statements of the Company and the Group companies has not yet been completed due to the situation caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the restrictions caused by it. Therefore, the Company will not be able to publish the Company’s audited financial statements for the year 2019 on time.



Due to the above circumstances, the publication of the set of audited consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2019 and the auditor's report as well as the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company is postponed.

The Company will make every effort to have the Company's audited set of consolidated and separate financial statements for the year 2019 and the auditor's report published and the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders regarding the approval of the set of consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2019 and the appropriation of the Company’s profit to be convened not later than 1 July 2020.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of AB Grigeo

+370 5 243 5801