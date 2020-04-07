Ramsey, NJ, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), is pleased to announce its i-Series has received the Red Dot Award – one of the world’s most prestigious design awards – in the category of Product Design 2020. The award-winning products are the bizhub C360i/C300i/C250i (A3 color MFP series) and the bizhub C4050i/C3350i (A4 color MFP).

The bizhub i-Series combines printing with process efficiency to empower customers to organize, streamline and customize their printing landscape, while providing the tools to digitize workflows. With an innovative and intuitive user experience and powerful built-in processing capabilities, i-Series MFPs are able to provide secure access to a suite of cloud-based services and applications via Konica Minolta's MarketPlace. This gives businesses the freedom to quickly tailor and easily harness each device's capabilities. To ensure the highest security standards, they also offer a unique and comprehensive security system with an optional built-in anti-virus solution. Furthermore, with bizhub SECURE, different security levels can be set to protect device memory and network settings.

The awarded bizhub models are part of the larger MFP i-Series portfolio, recently expanded through the launch of the new bizhub C450i, bizhub C550i and bizhub C650i – three new color A3 MFPs offering a choice of 45 ppm, 55 ppm or 65 ppm print speeds, respectively. The new devices boast the same fresh, contemporary exterior design as the rest of the bizhub i-Series models. With great usability features, such as the exclusive intelligent media sensor that detects media weight and automatically corrects the media setting, they provide uninterrupted use while optimizing print quality. These latest models replace the popular and highly successful bizhub C458, bizhub C558 and bizhub C658 models - enhancing Konica Minolta’s offering in the segment with the addition of extended smart capabilities that embrace the way businesses are evolving.

“Digitization has not diminished the role of office printing devices or multifunctional peripherals (MFPs),” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence Services and Product Planning, Konica Minolta. “Our bizhub i-Series MFPs are smart, IoT-enabled devices that retain their traditional role for printing, copying and scanning while addressing market needs as businesses evolve and seek to bring together people, spaces and devices with data within the Intelligent Connected Workplace.”

Since launching in June 2019, the bizhub i-Series has attracted worldwide attention for its high quality and outstanding design. In addition to the Red Dot Award, the bizhub C360i/C300i/C250i also received the Good Design Award 2019 from the Japan Institute of Design Promotion (JDP), receiving praise for their “sophisticated design,” highly intuitive interfaces and user experience. The series has also been recognized twice by Better Buys, receiving its 2020 Innovative Product of the Year and Editor’s Choice Award for 3Q 2019 in its MFP category.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About Red Dot Award

With over 60 years of history, Red Dot opened the first annual design competition in Germany in 1955. Since 2005, the Red Dot Award celebrates not only product design and communication design: Designers and manufacturers as well as universities can also enter their prototypes and concepts in the Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 entries yearly from design professionals, companies and organizations from over 70 countries, the Red Dot Award is now one of the world’s largest and the most renowned design competition.

# # # # #

Attachments

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us