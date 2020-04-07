New York, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Fascia has joined PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, as the firm’s new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Fascia will be responsible for all finance and accounting matters and will be based in the firm’s headquarters in New York. He has over 15 years of experience as a senior manager of financial controls, operations and strategy. He will report directly to the firm’s Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Baronoff.

“Andrew is a key addition to our operations team and will play an integral role in scaling finance capabilities as we continue to grow the firm,” said Mr. Baronoff. “We are pleased to welcome him during this time given his experience in the investment banking industry and look forward to working with him as we continue building out our infrastructure to support our global growth initiatives.”

Mr. Fascia most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of boutique investment bank Greentech Capital Advisors, where he played an integral role in overseeing the firm’s acquisition by Nomura. Prior to that, he was a senior associate in the finance team at Citadel Investment Group. He began his career in audit at Ernst & Young.

About PJ SOLOMON

Founded 30 years ago, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information visit PJSOLOMON.com.

