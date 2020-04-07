Portland, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global HDMI cable market was pegged at $2.46 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $3.86 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Surge in usage of audio-video devices and increase in demand for 4K/UHD television have boosted the growth of the global HDMI cable market. However, high installation costs and limited physical availability for devices hamper the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in HDMI cable for higher bandwidth applications coupled with display technology and improvement of the multimedia and entertainment industry in developing economies are expected to open new opportunities in the coming years.

The global HDMI cable market is divided on the basis of type, grade, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard HDMI cable and high-speed HDMI cable. The standard HDMI cable segment dominated in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the high-speed HDMI cable segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of grade, the market is categorized into HDMI 1.4, HDMI 2.0 and HDMI 2.1. The HDMI 2.1 segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into gaming console, TV, mobile phone, automotive system, and personal computer & tablet. The gaming consoles segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the study period.

The global HDMI cable market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The global HDMI cable market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Panasonic Corporation, Amphenol Corporation, Foxconn Technology Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., Sony Corporation, LLC, Nordost, Molex, Kramer Electronics Ltd., and Ce-Link.

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

