Pune, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft actuator market size is projected to reach USD 16.98 billion by the end of 2026. Recent technological advancements have played a huge part in the growth of the market in recent years. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Aircraft Actuator Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Motion (Linear, Rotary), By Actuator Type (Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Electric, Electromechanical, Electrohydrostatic), By Platform (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing), By Installation (Power Generation & Distribution System, Flight Control System, Fuel Management System, Landing Gear & Braking System, Passenger Comfort, and others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market was worth USD 14.85 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

An actuator is a system that is used for controlling the movement functions of an aircraft. The product regulates the motion and flow of the aircraft; an integral function as far as the operation of the system is concerned.





Request a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aircraft-actuator-market-102578







The high investments towards the development of efficient actuators, driven by the demand for efficient and faster products, will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. As a result there have been numerous technological advancements in actuators. The increasing demand for technologically advanced systems have led to improved product efficacies and ultimately increased the demand for the product across the world.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aircraft-actuator-market-102578







List of leading companies that are operating in the aircraft actuator market include;

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Moog Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Saab AB (Sweden)

Sitec Aerospace GmbH (Germany)

TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co.Ltd. (Japan)

The Boeing Company

Woodward Inc.

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth

The report includes several factors that have made an impact on the growth of the market in recent years. It discusses a few of the major industry developments of recent times. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches has made a huge impact on the growth of the market in recent times. The emphasis on the adoption of technologically advanced products has compelled companies to introduce newer products at a rapid pace. Due to the accuracy and precision involved in aircraft operations, it is necessary to adopt products with the highest efficiency. The increasing number of technological advancements will help companies generate substantial aircraft actuators market revenue in the coming years





Quick Buy - Aircraft Actuator Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102578







North America Dominates the Market; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing aircraft actuator market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, North America holds the highest aircraft actuators market share in recent years. The massive investments towards the adoption of modern actuators will bode well for the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 8.17 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Europe will also witness considerable growth in the coming years, owing to the upgradation of existing actuators for improved reliability.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Aircraft Actuator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Motion Linear Rotary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Actuator Type Hydraulic Pneumatic Electric Electromechanical Electrohydrostatic Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Fixed-Wing Commercial Aircraft Business Aircraft Military Aircraft General Aviation Aircraft Fixed-Wing Fixed-Wing UAVs Rotary-Wing Military Helicopter Commercial Helicopter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installation Power Generation & Distribution System Flight Control System Fuel Management System Landing Gear & Braking System Passenger Comfort Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!



Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aircraft-actuator-market-102578





Industry Developments:

August 2019 – The Boeing Company bagged a contract worth USD 55.5 million from the United States Air Force (USAF). This contract was aimed at the modification of boom telescope actuator on Boeing KC-46.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Aerospace Fasteners Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Aluminum, Steel, Superalloys, and Titanium), By Product (Rivets, Screws, Nuts & Bolts and others), By Platform (Fixed-wing aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Business Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation Aircraft) and Rotary-wing Aircraft (Civil Helicopter and Military Helicopter)), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Aircraft Communication System Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Connectivity (SATCOM HF, VHF, UHF), By System (Audio Integrating System, Communication Radios, Radio Tuning System, Cockpit Voice Recorder, and Static Dischargers), By Component (Antenna, Transponder, Receiver, Transmitter, Transceiver), By Platform (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing), By Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and Regional Forecast 2019 to 2026

Aircraft Antennas Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing), By Frequency Band (VHF & UHF Band, Ka/Ku/K Band, HF Band, X Band, and C Band Others), By End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), By Application (Communication, Navigation & Surveillance) and Regional Forecast 2019 to 2026

Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, by Type (Nose Landing Gear and Main Landing Gear), By Platform (Fixed-Wing and Rotary-Wing), By Arrangement Type (Tail Wheel, Tandem, and Tri-cycle), By Component (Retraction system, Breaks and Wheels, Steering, and Others), By End User (OEM and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Connected Aircraft Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Systems and Solutions), Connectivity (Inflight, Air to Air, and Air to Ground Connectivity), Application (Commercial and Military), Frequency Band (Ka-Band, Ku-Band, and L-Band) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Aircraft Type (UAVs, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft), By Sensors Type (Gyro, Speed, Pressure, Temperature), By Application (Landing Gear, Flight Deck Environmental Control) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Vertical (Printers and Materials), By Industry Type (UAV, Aircraft, and Spacecraft), By Application Type (Engine Components, Space Components, and Structural Components), By Printer Technology Type (DMLS, FDM, CLIP, SLA, SLS and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Aerostructures Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Wings, Nose, Fuselage, Nacelle, Empennage & Pylon and Others), By Material (Metals, Composites and Alloys), By Platform (Fixed-wing aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and UAV’s) and Rotary-wing Aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and UAV’s)), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Aircraft Engine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Engine Type (Turboprop, Turboshaft, Turbofan, Piston Engine), By Technology (Conventional Engine and Electric/Hybrid Engine), By End-user (Commercial, Military, and General Aviation), By Component (Compressor, Turbine, Gear Box, Exhaust Nozzle, Fuel System, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/aircraft-actuator-market-9725

