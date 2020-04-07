NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

 

HAVILA SHIPPING ASA
(org. no. 882 811 972)
 

Notice is hereby given of an extraordinary general meeting in Havila Shipping ASA

 

VENUE:  Havilahouse, 6092 Fosnavåg
DATE:  28 April 2020
HRS:  10:00 (CET)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment