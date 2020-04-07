|NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
HAVILA SHIPPING ASA
(org. no. 882 811 972)
|
Notice is hereby given of an extraordinary general meeting in Havila Shipping ASA
VENUE: Havilahouse, 6092 Fosnavåg
DATE: 28 April 2020
HRS: 10:00 (CET)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Havila Shipping ASA
Fosnavag, NORWAY
