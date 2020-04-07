       
       
       
NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL  
 oct-19nov-19déc-19janv-20févr-20mars-20
Nombre d'actions composant le capital 573186657341075752218575304057552985755298
Nombre d'actions propres151024151754150242150172150877150455
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique708617571013447119860710815571050057096484
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable693515169495906969618695798369541286946029

