Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies.



World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE)

Class Period: February 7, 2019 - February 5, 2020

Deadline: May 6, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/wwe

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) WWE was experiencing rising tension with the Saudi government and a breakdown in negotiations over a renewed broadcasting distribution deal; (2) the Saudi government and its affiliates had failed to make millions of dollars in payments owed to WWE pursuant to existing contractual commitments between the parties; (3) Orbit Showcase Network (“OSN”), a Saudi-controlled direct broadcast satellite provider, had terminated the broadcast of WWE programming in the first quarter of 2019, despite a contractual obligation to continue such broadcasts, and that this cancellation was symptomatic of a deterioration in the business relationship between the parties; (4) OSN had rebuffed efforts to renew a distribution rights agreement on terms acceptable to WWE; and (5) WWE did not have the ability to expand its operations in the Middle East or within Saudi Arabia as had been represented to investors.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK)

Class Period: August 5, 2019 - December 17, 2019

Deadline: May 11, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/allk

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) The Company’s ENIGMA Trial for its flagship drug, AK002, was poorly designed; (2) Allakos cherrypicked timeframes and to engineer results for the ENIGMA trial; (3) Allakos used superficial endpoints in the ENIGMA Trial relative to FDA guidance; (4) Allakos misrepresented the number of adverse incidents that occurred during the ENIGMA Trial; (5) the ENIGMA Trial was not well-controlled; (6) Allakos failed to report key data from the ENIGMA Trial; and (7) as a result, defendants’ statements about Allakos’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.