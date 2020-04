MATTOON, Ill., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) will release its first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 30 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 9 a.m. CT to discuss results.



The Company will broadcast a live webcast of the call at Consolidated’s Investor Relations website , which will be available for replay shortly after the call ends.



Earnings call participants should dial 877-374-3981 and enter conference ID 2099698. A phone replay of the conference call will be available through May 7 by calling 855-859-2056, enter ID 2099698.



About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,500 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.



