ANAHEIM, CA, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of substance use disorders, today announced that it is offering substance use disorder (SUD) medical professionals free access to the BioCorRx® Recovery mobile platform for a limited time to enable them to “see” their patients virtually during the coronavirus pandemic. For more information, please send an email to info@BioCorRx.com or call 888-993-1099.



The BioCorRx® Recovery Program is a proprietary medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, using specific cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) modules and peer support, built around the use of medications prescribed by a treating physician for the treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. The program is only available through independent medical providers who deem it necessary for their patients. A portion of the program is typically delivered via mobile application for use by physicians, behavioral specialists and other individuals involved in the treatment of opioid and alcohol use disorders. BioCorRx is offering free access to the platform used in the BioCorRx® Recovery Program for use by practitioners how they see fit in their own practice and with the use of their own personnel. This offer is made with no obligation on the part of these practitioners or their clients to purchase or use any part of the actual BioCorRx® Recovery Program.

Brady Granier, CEO, and Director of BioCorRx, Inc., stated, “We understand that during these difficult times the most vulnerable patients need the most help. While many of us have to put our life on hold during the current COVID-19 outbreak, people who are recovering from alcohol or opioid use disorder can’t afford to put their recovery on hold. For this reason, we are offering our BioCorRx® mobile app for free to medical professionals who are looking for safe, virtual options in order to stay engaged with their patients. The app is HIPAA compliant and enables doctors and therapists to remotely conduct patient visits so that those in treatment have a better chance of staying on track with their recovery. It includes video, phone, text, scheduling and many other features, all done securely from within the app. We believe it is crucial for those in recovery to have this kind of access to their treatment providers during these trying times. We urge medical professionals interested to reach out to us to get set up on the app along with their clients in need.”

