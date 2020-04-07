New York, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glycolic Acid Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881103/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on glycolic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand from polyglycolic acid industry, growing demand from cosmetics industry, and growing demand from APAC and North America. In addition, demand from polyglycolic acid industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The glycolic acid market analysis include application segment and geographic landscapes



The glycolic acid market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Personal care and cosmetics

• household cleaner

• industrial

• others



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies increasing use of microdermabrasion as one of the prime reasons driving the glycolic acid market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our glycolic acid market covers the following areas:

• Glycolic Acid Market sizing

• Glycolic Acid Market forecast

• Glycolic Acid Market industry analysis





