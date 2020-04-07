New York, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Game Advertising Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881099/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on in-game advertising market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing popularity of mobile gaming and growing popularity of dynamic in-game advertising. In addition, increasing popularity of mobile gaming is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The in-game advertising market analysis include platform segment and geographic landscapes



The in-game advertising market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• Mobile

• Computing

• Console



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies increase in number of gamers and growing partnership between advertisers and video game companies as one of the prime reasons driving the in-game advertising market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our in-game advertising market covers the following areas:

• In-Game Advertising Market sizing

• In-Game Advertising Market forecast

• In-Game Advertising Market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881099/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001