Pune, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air ambulance services market size is anticipated to reach USD 6,050.0 million by 2026 owing to the increasing urban population and rise in the R&D expenditure of advanced passenger drones worldwide. Air ambulance service is a medically well-equipped and innovative facility supported by government agencies, hospitals, and independent service providers to provide transport services via air to people in medical emergencies. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ offers interesting insights and details into the market with prime growth trajectories. The report is titled, “Air Ambulance Services Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Operator (Hospital-based, Independent, and Government), By Application (Inter-Facility, Rescue Helicopter Service, Organ Transplant Logistics, Others (Neonatal and Pediatric transport, Overweight Patient Transport, and Medical Equipment Transport)), By Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing and Rotary-Wing), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” according to which the market value was USD 4,220.9 million in 2018 and will witness rise of 4.71% CAGR between 2019 to 2026





What are the Objectives of the Report?

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market including drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also lists the various segments of the market including factors such as service operator, application, aircraft type, and others. The report discusses the competitive landscape of the market, list of players, and the key strategies adopted by them to contribute the lion’s share to the market. current air ambulance services market trends, innovations, and other key industry developments are also provided in the market. The report is available for sale on the company website.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Competitive Landscape:

Air Methods Dominating Market with Constant Product Innovations

The market for air ambulance services is dominated by Air Methods owing to their diverse portfolio and constant innovations in new helicopters by the company. Besides this, vendors opening in the domestic and regional levels such as PHI Air Medical, Acadian Companies, and Air Medical Group Holdings (AMGH have stepped into the monopolistic competition with their product innovations. Such initiatives will help earn high air ambulance services market revenue in the forecast period.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Air Ambulance Services Market include;

Acadian Companies

Air Medical Group Holdings (AMGH)

Air Methods

Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance

European Air Ambulance

Express Aviation Services

PHI Air Medical

REVA Inc.

Other Players



Market Drivers



Medical Services Provided in Remote Locations will Help Expand Market Size

The technology used in helicopters for healthcare emergency services have witnessed a drastic improvement in the past years in terms of medical devices such as defibrillators, HER systems, heart monitors, communication equipment, for providing a patient’s real-time data to the medical staff at the hospital. This serves as a major factor promoting the air ambulance services market growth. In addition to this, the use of air ambulance services reduces transportation time and increases the chances of saving a life thus, adding boost to the market in the long run. This, coupled with the fact that air ambulances can provide medical aid even in remote locations is also expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.



Regional Overview:



North America Emerged Dominant Owing to Presence of Several Healthcare Service Providers

Regionally, North America held the highest air ambulance services market share in 2018 with a revenue of USD 2,469.3 million. This is attributed to the presence of large number of service providers, and the developed infrastructure in Canada and the U.S. This, coupled with rise in awareness about better medical facilities and diagnostic options are also propelling the demand for aerial helicopter services in the region.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific and Europe will witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the rise in government investments on improvement of helicopter services and rising number of air ambulance service providers in the respective regions. This includes recent investments between 2018 and 2019 in nations such as China, India, Germany, UK, France, among others. This, coupled with the increasing urbanization will provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.



Major Industry Developments of the Air Ambulance Services Market Include:

November 2019 – New helicopter ambulance services were launched by Gama Aviation in Scotland for expanding their air ambulance base all over the European region.





– New helicopter ambulance services were launched by Gama Aviation in Scotland for expanding their air ambulance base all over the European region. April 2019 – Anthem Plc. And Air Methods expanded their partnership as a part of the in-network health coverage benefits across six states in the U.S.



