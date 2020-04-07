Company expands access to Sales Performance Management training to meet growing demand for on-demand knowledge

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, today announced the launch of the Xactly University Training Portal . The online portal acts as a springboard for skill development and platform literacy, where customers can maximize Xactly’s expansive (SPM) platform and start learning right away.

This program aims to extend opportunities for customers across the globe to better understand and leverage Xactly’s solutions for professional growth. It also broadens access to remote employees and those unable to travel to in-person training due to current constraints. The university portal consolidates Xactly’s robust educational offerings, simplified into an easy-to-use platform to enroll in classes, access course materials, and purchase training tracks at any time.

“Xactly University ensures that every Xactly user has the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed on the platform,” said Nitin Mathur, SVP, Worldwide Professional Services & Customer Support at Xactly. “This training portal has been highly anticipated by our customers, and we’re proud to deliver a comprehensive solution today. Now, more than ever, Xactly customers, employees, and partners will have everything they need right at their fingertips, regardless of location.”

From introductory orientation to advanced analytics, the Xactly University program provides a range of training options for any level. New features and deep dives are regularly released so users get the most value, along with three to five-minute micro-learning videos for quick tips and tricks. The launch of the Xactly University Training Portal marks the beginning of more investment and resources for training; customers can expect more certifications for products, simplified training materials, and fresh content in the future.

Xactly is also introducing persona-based tracks that help customers determine courses based on their skill level, such as the Incent Analyst Track, Incent Admin Track, Incent Configuration Track, and Connect Technical Track. Identifying the best track is simple, based on user job function and skill level to ensure the smoothest possible learning experience end-to-end.

Xactly University offers five types of courses including:

Instructor-Led: Learn in-person directly from the Xactly experts in San Jose, CA; Toronto, ON; Denver, CO or London, UK.

Host an Xactly product trainer at your office for three, four, or five days of hands-on training. Webinars: Shortened versions of our in-person, instructor-led courses digitally available in real-time.

Shortened versions of our in-person, instructor-led courses digitally available in real-time. On-Demand: Self-paced courses so each individual can learn on their own schedule online.

Self-paced courses so each individual can learn on their own schedule online. Certifications: Become a certified Xactly expert and display your certifications on LinkedIn.

New and existing students can access the recently launched portal at www.xactlyuniversity.com , to purchase and register for all classes.

One of the best ways for current and potential Xactly customers to access training and certifications, and learn more about the industry from thought leaders is by attending Xactly’s Unleashed Virtual Summit the company’s first virtual Sales Performance Management conference. Register for the event today.

Xactly is leading the way in Sales Performance Management (SPM) delivering planning, execution, and optimization to ambitious and complex sales organizations. We partner with the world’s leading enterprises to clear immediate sales roadblocks, enabling them to adapt with optimal sales capacity, territories, compensation plans and payment structures. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 15-year data set to give customers the real-world insights they need to improve sales performance across the board by growing revenue, reducing risk and containing costs.

