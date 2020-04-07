Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 HOT TOPIC: Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "COVID -19 HOT TOPIC: Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic" report looks at the success of livestreaming in China and how it adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also looks at how brands in the West are utilising livestreaming, and how this can further evolve to offset lost sales due to temporary store closures during the pandemic.



Scope

There are several categories that have not yet adopted livestreaming.

Retailers are using livestreaming to promote products while engaging viewers in activities.

Retailers must learn from the livestreaming market in China.

Reasons to Buy

Use this research to understand how retailers are using livestreaming, and how this can be adapted for different categories.

Understand the benefits of livestreaming for retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recognise the potential for development of livestreaming, and how it can benefit retailers past the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Summary

Examples

Livestreaming in China

Fitness livestreaming

Cosmetics livestreaming

Livestreaming opportunities

Methodology



Technical details

Companies Mentioned



Taobao

L'Oral

Adidas

Este Lauder

Barry's Bootcamp

Gymshark

Mirror

Beauty Stack

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Social Chain Agency

