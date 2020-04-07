Newark, NJ, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global N95 mask market is expected to grow from USD 802.36 million in 2019 and to reach USD 1897 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.57% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Impact of COVID-19 on the sales of N95 masks

The novel coronavirus is first originated in Wuhan, China in November 2019, which has triggered the demand for N95 masks all over the world. As of 7th April 2020, the total numbers of infected people from COVID-19 are 1,352,173, and total deaths are 75,294 in the world. The coronavirus is mainly transmitted via reparatory droplets from the infected people. Thus, due to the fear of COVID-19, there has been increased the purchase of N-95 mask across the globe. The massive rush for the purchase of N-95 masks have created an enormous shortage of these face masks for the healthcare professionals. With the rising coronavirus cases, doctor, nurses, and other frontline medical staff are experiencing the scarcity of these masks, which is putting their lives at the risks. Many countries such as the U.S., Italy, and Spain are facing the N95 mask shortage, with the spreading of global pandemic. For instance, as of March 2018, the U.S. only had 12 million N95 respirators and 30 million surgical masks— just 1 per cent of what is estimated to be needed during this pandemic. In addition to this, with the increasing demand for face masks are goes up to 4 fold the original amounts. More expensive masks like N95 respirator masks see quadrupling prices, from around USD 15 to more than USD 60 for packs of 20.

N95 mask is the part of personal protective equipment, which is used to protect the wearer from the airborne particles and from the liquid contaminating the face. The N95 masks are specially designed to filter out at least 95% particles from breathing in including dust and molds. Surgical masks are loose filling, disposable masks, which creates the physical barrier in between nose and potential contaminants.

The demand for N95 masks has increased rapidly, with the sudden outbreak of global pandemic Covid-19 across the globe. With the rapid surge in the patient pool around the world, due to infectious disease such as Covid-19, is boosting the growth of the market. Increasing demand for N95 masks across every country due to shortage of masks, further fuelling the growth of the market. In addition to this, with the outbreak of the coronavirus, the demand is up to 100 times higher than regular demand in the world. However, currently, many factories have shut down their production, which has created a massive shortage of masks, may hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, many countries have banned the exports of face masks to fulfil the global demand, further hindering the market growth.

Key players operating in the global N95 masks market include Hakugen, Honeywell, 3M, Ansell, Kimberly-clark, Vogmask, Sinotextiles, KOWA, Prestige Ameritech, Cardinal Health, Gerson, DACH, Shanghai Dasheng, and Cambridge Mask among others. among others. Many companies have ramped up their N95 mask production to fulfil the supply-demand gap in the world. Many vendors are also expanding their production facilities to double the production of masks. In addition to this, automotive, phone, and car manufacturer have also turned to produce the N95 masks.

For instance, in March 2020, 3M announced that they had expanded the production capacity for N95 masks to fight the pandemic and planning to produce more than a billion masks by the end of the year.

In March 2020, Honeywell announced that they had secured the contract from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) to make 6 million N95 masks over the next year, to keep their hospitals and medical centres stocked with personal protective equipment crucial to fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

On 7 th April 2020, 3M announced that the Trump administration allowed the company to export the N95 protective masks to the Latin America and Canada. The company also announced that the U.S. government and 3M are planning to produce 166.5 million masks over the period of next three months for the healthcare workers in the U.S.

On 2nd April 2020, The Home Depot, Inc. is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States, announced that it has stopped selling of N95 masks in all its 2,300 stores to make them available for healthcare workers.

April 2020, The Home Depot, Inc. is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States, announced that it has stopped selling of N95 masks in all its 2,300 stores to make them available for healthcare workers. In March 2020, Honeywell Company said that they are ramping up the production of N95 masks at multiple facilities across the globe to tackle the Coronavirus crisis and seeks USD 5 billion term loan for the face mask production.

Masks with the exhalation valve accounted for the major market share and valued at USD 566.69 million in the year 2019



Based on the exhalation valve, the global N95 market is classified into a mask with an exhalation valve and mask without exhalation valve. Masks with the exhalation valve accounted for the major market share and valued at USD 566.69 million in the year 2019. These masks are easier for breathing and to reduce the sweating. Thus, these masks have greater demand in the hospitals, where healthcare professional have to wear the mask for a long time.

The reusable masks held the largest market share of 75.23% in the year 2019

In terms of use, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable. The reusable masks held the largest market share of 75.23% in the year 2019. Many people use to prefer the reusable N95 masks. The N95 masks can be reusable for 3 to 4 days on an average.

The online stores are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.25% in the year 2019

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, speciality drug stores, online stores and others. The online stores are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.25% in the year 2019. Convenience to buy, doorstep delivery, variety of options to buy, are some of the key factors boosting the growth of the market.

The hospital segment dominated the market and held the market share of 65.23% in the year 2019

Based on the end-use, the market has been classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and others (research organization and temporary Isolation Centers). The hospital segment dominated the market and held a market share of 65.23% in the year 2019. The N95 masks are essential for the doctors, nurses, and other frontline medical workers who treat the covid-19 patients. Many online platforms, such as Amazon, have blocked the N95 masks supply for the general public and offering the masks to the healthcare professions. In addition to this, many countries supplying a large number of masks in the hospitals to fulfil the demand of healthcare professionals.

Regional Segment Analysis of the N95 Mask Market



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global N95 masks market classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for the major market share of 36.23% in the year 2019. This is mainly due to rising number of coronavirus cases and death rate in the U.S. For instance, as of 7th April 2020, there are total 367, 659 registered cases and around 10,943 death cases due coronavirus. Therefore, there is a massive demand for masks in the North America. In addition to this, U.S. is one of the most extensive N95 mask producer in the world. However, due to pandemic, many companies have temporarily shut down the operation. In addition to this, presence of key companies in the U.S. is projected to boost the market. For instance, 3M, one of the largest N95 manufacturers has increased the production of masks to 1.1 billion per year from 400 million per year. In addition to this, the Europe region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.56% over the forecast period. European countries such as Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and the U.K. have been worst heated by the global pandemic. Therefore, there is a huge demand for N95 mask across the region. Italy had a monthly requirement of over 90 million masks, which includes FFP2 and FFP3, standard European masks. Furthermore, Germany is also severally heated by global pandemic and facing the shortage of N95 masks amid to the Covid-19. Thus, automotive manufacturers Volkswagen and Daimler Group announced that they are providing about 200,000 category FFP-2 and FFP-3 protective face masks for public health protection in Germany.

About the report:

The global N95 mask market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Million Units), export (Million Units), and import (Million Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

