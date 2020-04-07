LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 11, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ("Norwegian" or the Company") (NYSE: NCLH ) investors who purchased securities between February 20, 2020 and March 12, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On March 11, 2020, the Miami New Times published an article, titled “Leaked Emails: Norwegian Pressures Sales Team to Lie About Coronavirus.” According to the article, the leaked emails show Norwegian managers pressuring sales employees to lie to customers about the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-2019) to protect the Company against cancellations. One of the emails reportedly advises sales staff to tell customers, "Coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.47 or over 26%, to close at $15.03 per share on March 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that they were employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) that as a result, defendants' statements regarding Norwegian's business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Norwegian securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 11, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

