Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR )

Class Period: October 31, 2019 - February 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 10, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) the Company did not comply with its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX )

Class Period: April 25, 2018 - February 19, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Riverside faced far more financial distress than disclosed to investors; (2) as a result, there was a high likelihood that Riverside would default on its payment obligations to the Company; (3) the Company’s international strategy, which relied predominantly on its exclusive agreements with Riverside to develop Six Flags-branded parks in China to drive revenue growth, was significantly less promising than represented to investors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK )

IPO: May 17, 2019

Class Period: May 17, 2019 - April 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that certain of Luckin’s financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from “other products” were inflated; (2) that Luckin’s financial results thus overstated the Company’s financial health and were consequently unreliable and would likely require restatement; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Luckin’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU )

Class Period: May 15, 2018 - February 14, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 24, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CPI Aerostructures’ financial statements included in its Forms 10-Q for the first, second, and third quarters of 2018 and of 2019 incorrectly applied generally accepting accounting principles and thus revenue, net income, retained earnings, and contract assets were overstated; (2) as a result, the financial statements included in the Form 10-Qs for 2018 and for 2019 and the annual report on Form 10-K for 2018 could no longer be relied upon and required restatement; (3) CPI Aerostructures lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting and effective disclosure controls and procedures as of the period during each reporting period of 2018; (4) CPI Aerostructures lacked effective disclosure controls and procedures during the third quarter of 2019; and (5) as a result, CPI Aerostructures’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

