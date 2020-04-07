As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 3. April, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 21 0805RIKS 26 0216
ISINIS0000031482IS0000030732
Settlement date04/08/202004/08/2020
Additional issuance (nominal)740,000,000134,000,000
Total outstanding (nominal)33,889,000,00023,466,700,000