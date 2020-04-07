As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 3. April, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 21 0805 RIKS 26 0216 ISIN IS0000031482 IS0000030732 Settlement date 04/08/2020 04/08/2020 Additional issuance (nominal) 740,000,000 134,000,000 Total outstanding (nominal) 33,889,000,000 23,466,700,000