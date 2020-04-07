As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 3. April, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 21 0805
|RIKS 26 0216
|ISIN
|IS0000031482
|IS0000030732
|Settlement date
|04/08/2020
|04/08/2020
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|740,000,000
|134,000,000
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|33,889,000,000
|23,466,700,000
