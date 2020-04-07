Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

7 April 2020

The Board of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the “Company”) are pleased to announce that the Company has today published a supplementary prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus”) relating to the offer of subscription for B Shares of 1p each in the Company, details of which were set out in a prospectus issued by the Company on 16 July 2019 (the “Offer”).

On 31 March 2020, the Company published revised unaudited net asset values for its B Shares and Ordinary Shares as at 30 March 2020, reflecting a review of the Company's portfolios which had been carried out in response to the changing market conditions arising from the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic (“Updated NAVs Announcement”).

The Supplementary Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. The publication of the Supplementary Prospectus is a regulatory requirement as a result of the publication of the Updated NAV Announcement. A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm, and from Company's website: www.senecavct.co.uk/key-documents.

The Offer by the Company remains open for the 2020/21 tax year.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com



Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at richard.manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

John Davies

Seneca Partners Limited

01942 295 981

John.Davies@senecapartners.co.uk