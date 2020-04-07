CHICAGO, MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal ETF Services LLC (“Tidal”), an innovative leading provider of ETF services, in partnership with SoFi Invest, was awarded New ETF Issuer of the Year – 2019 from ETF.com, the leading authority on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Tidal received the honor based on the rollout of the SoFi ETFs, which according to ETF.com “stand out … for their innovation.”

The award is another recent achievement for Tidal, which is experiencing strong growth with assets under administration (“AuA”) over US$800 million under its Tidal ETF Trust (“Trust”) from the development and launch of 8 ETFs to date.

Eric Falkeis, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal, said, “We are thrilled to receive the New ETF Issuer of the Year award from ETF.com for the launch of the SoFi ETFs. Developing and launching a successful ETF is a process that we’ve refined over the years. We’re really striving to help issuers bring innovative and viable ideas to market and of course, to help them grow. We thank SoFi and all of our clients and business partners for their experience and continued support.”

ABOUT TIDAL ETF SERVICES

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, who have collectively launched hundreds of ETFs, Tidal ETF Services LLC sets out to modernize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed and sold. With a focus on helping ETF issuers and asset managers, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market and place them on a trajectory of striving for growth. As advocates for ETF innovation, Tidal partners with clients who share their vision to provide investors with access to the most interesting and viable ETFs available today.

DISCLOSURES

This release is being made available for informational purposes only and should not be used for any other purpose. The information contained herein does not constitute and should not be construed as an offering of advisory services or an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities or related financial instruments in any jurisdiction. Investments in ETFs involve risk. Some investment products have more risk than others. Please read each prospectus for specific details regarding the ETF’s risk profile.